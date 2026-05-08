STEEL PANTHER Returns With New Anthem Dedicated To Loving Mothers Around The World

After what has felt like an eternity for fans, California's most outrageous metal maestros STEEL PANTHER return with an anthem for the ages. The quartet — comprised of singer Michael Starr, guitarist Satchel, bassist Spyder and drummer Stix Zadinia — has crafted a tribute to moms everywhere in honor of the band's favorite Hallmark holiday: Mother's Day.

"The Mother's Day Song" is quintessential STEEL PANTHER, packed with catchy riffs, driving rhythms, and unforgettable, sing-along choruses. The band's irreverent ode to mothers across the globe is delivered with their signature humor and over-the-top style, celebrating the women who bring future generations into the world — STEEL PANTHER style.

The song is now available via all digital service providers.

A music video for the track, directed by longtime collaborator J.T. Arbogast, pays homage to THE BEATLES' iconic performance on "The Ed Sullivan Show". In the video, the members of STEEL PANTHER don their sharpest suits, performing against a stark white backdrop in a tongue-in-cheek nod to the legendary broadcast. It's poised to become another standout entry in the band's already celebrated catalog of visuals.

The official music video for "The Mother's Day Song" can be seen below.

"The Mother's Day Song" is the first piece of original music from STEEL PANTHER in three years. The song is also the first release from the band's new label home, Frontiers Music Srl. The label recently made headlines with their incredible success with the release of the final album by Dave Mustaine and MEGADETH.

STEEL PANTHER comments: "We've signed a lot of things in our career including more body parts than we can remember, but we have now officially signed with Frontiers. Serafino and his team sent us a better batch of drugs and hookers than they gave to Dave Mustaine and MEGADETH, and we all saw how great that album did. Those Italians know how to rub us the right way, and they paid us while doing it. We can't wait to go visit them in their homeland and enjoy their women and wine. Hide your moms, priests, and nuns."

More music from STEEL PANTHER will be released in the near future.

Fresh off a successful North American tour, STEEL PANTHER is currently enjoying some well-earned downtime before heading overseas. STEEL PANTHER will kick off its "Europe Twenty Twenty S€X Tour" on June 15 in Paris, France, wrapping on July 25 in Southampton, U.K.

Last year STEEL PANTHER entered Dave Grohl's Studio 606 with longtime producer Jay Ruston to begin recording the band's first new music since 2023's "On The Prowl" album.

In October 2024, STEEL PANTHER's debut album, "Feel The Steel", was certified gold by the British Phonographic Industry (BPI) for sales in excess of 100,000 copies in the United Kingdom.

"Feel The Steel - 15th Anniversary Edition" was released worldwide on November 15, 2024. The 15th-anniversary edition features two tracks that were only released on the original Japanese import: "You Don't Make Me Feel Dumb" and "I Want Your Tits". The album was produced by Jay Ruston (ANTHRAX, COREY TAYLOR).

Formed in 2000, STEEL PANTHER specializes in imitating and exaggerating the less flattering aspects of 1980s hair metal, with unrepentantly crude, non-PC sexual content as a favorite lyrical theme.

The group's music has been described as "VAN HALEN meets MÖTLEY CRÜE meets RATT meets 'Wayne's World', complete with operatic shrieks, misogyny, shredding guitar solos and libidinal overdrive."

Eighteen years ago, STEEL PANTHER changed its name from METAL SKOOL to its current moniker and shifted the focus of its act from '80s metal covers to originals.

STEEL PANTHER's sixth studio album, "On The Prowl", was released in February 2023.

In September 2022, STEEL PANTHER announced the addition of Spyder as the band's new bassist.

Photo credit: David Jackson