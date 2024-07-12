STEPHEN PEARCY To Celebrate 40th Anniversary Of RATT's 'Invasion Of Your Privacy' Album On 2025 Tour

In a new interview with Rockin' 101's "The Johnny Rock Show", RATT singer Stephen Pearcy spoke about his ongoing tour celebrating the 40th anniversary of the band's classic debut album, "Out Of The Cellar", by performing it in its entirety and in sequence for the first time. Asked if he is really playing the entire record top to bottom, Stephen replied (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Yes, I am. And the difference here is I am literally playing the record top to bottom, which means I will be playing [RATT's biggest hit] 'Round And Round' third. I'm not gonna save it for the encore, because what we do is you kick your ass with the record top to bottom, which is insane because even the original band didn't try to take on that endeavor. So it's actually way cool because after we're done with 'Out Of The Cellar', we don't stop. We're gonna lay it down and go into the next, what would be 40 years of [1985's] 'Invasion [Of Your Privacy]' [RATT's second album] tour."

When the interviewer noted that Pearcy has to play the songs from "Out Of The Cellar" in the order in which they appear on the album "or it doesn't make any sense," Stephen concurred. "Correct. Correct," he said. "And people kind of trip out, they're, like, 'Whoa,' but I kind of explain [from the stage why we're doing it that way]. What's really refreshing is I haven't played these songs, nor have the original band, tried to do that with Robbin [Crosby, late RATT guitarist] in the band with the original guys. So it's very cool to go back and play some of these songs. They're so refreshing. 'Scene Of The Crime', 'She Wants Money', these are great songs that we never really played."

Prior to the launch of this year's "Back In The Cellar" tour, Pearcy most recently performed "Out Of The Cellar" in its entirety with his solo band on December 29, 2023 at the Whisky A Go Go in West Hollywood, California. It marked Stephen's first time playing the LP from front to back.

RATT exploded on to the national scene in 1984 with the release of "Out Of The Cellar". Featuring an undeniable hook and legendary music video, lead single "Round And Round" hit No. 12 on the Billboard Hot 100, while "Out Of The Cellar" reached No. 7 on the Billboard Top 200 and was certified triple platinum. Two more charting singles followed with "Back For More" and "Wanted Man". RATT started the tour as an opening act, but by the end of the tour had climbed to arena headliner.

RATT returned in 1985 with its second full-length album, "Invasion Of Your Privacy". Certified double platinum and also reaching No. 7 on the Billboard 200, "Invasion Of Your Privacy" also featured the classics "Lay It Down" (No. 40 on Billboard Hot 100) and "You're In Love".

"Dancing Undercover" followed in 1986 as RATT toured North America with a then-brand new Los Angeles band called POISON as the opening act. Lead single "Dance" hit the Billboard Hot 100 and spawned another music video hit with "Slip Of The Lip", while "Body Talk" was featured in a key scene in the Eddie Murphy film "The Golden Child". "Dancing Undercover" became RATT's third consecutive platinum album and reached No. 26 on the Billboard 200.

1988's "Reach For The Sky" saw RATT return to the Top 20 of the Billboard 200 album charts, peaking at No. 17. Driven by the bluesy hit and MTV favorite "Way Cool Jr.", "Reach For The Sky" was also certified platinum and became RATT's fourth album in a row to move well over a million copies. "I Want A Woman" was also a successful single and the video captured the excitement and energy of RATT live.

RATT released its last full-length record of the Atlantic era, "Detonator", in 1990. Music was changing, but "Detonator" was still a success, peaking at No. 23 on the Billboard 200 and going gold. It was the first RATT album to feature major outside songwriting contributions (Desmond Child, Diane Warren) and guests (Jon Bon Jovi, Michael Schenker). Lead single "Lovin' You's A Dirty Job" hit No. 18 on the rock chart while the power ballad "Giving Yourself Away" reached No. 39.

In 1991, they released the single "Nobody Rides For Free" from the hit film "Point Break", starring Keanu Reeves and Patrick Swayze.

In January 2021, Pearcy told SiriusXM's "Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk" that he was open to the idea of making a new RATT album with all the surviving members of the band's classic lineup.

RATT hasn't released any new music since 2010's "Infestation" LP.