STEPPENWOLF: 'The Epic Years 1974-1976' Box Set Due In January

Esoteric will release a STEPPENWOLF box set, "The Epic Years 1974-1976", on January 27, 2023.

STEPPENWOLF was formed in 1967 in Los Angeles by John Kay (vocals, guitar, harmonica),Goldy McJohn (organ, piano) and Jerry Edmonton (drums) who were previously members of the Canadian band THE SPARROWS. They were joined by Michael Monarch (lead guitar) and Rushton Moreve (bass). The band signed to Dunhill / ABC Records and were propelled to success in 1968 with their classic single "Born To Be Wild", which became even wider known when the track was featured to great effect in the classic 1969 counterculture film "Easy Rider".

Over the next four years, the band released eight albums and enjoyed huge success. In February 1972, STEPPENWOLF disbanded, with John Kay recording a solo album, but by '74 they had emerged once again and over the next three years they would record three further albums for Epic.

Following on from "Magic Carpet Ride", Esoteric's acclaimed boxed set of the first era of STEPPENWOLF's career, "The Epic Years 1974-1976" gathers together all of these albums, along with two rare bonus tracks. The set also includes an illustrated booklet with a new essay by STEPPENWOLF aficionado Jim Christopulos.

Track listing:

Disc One – Slow Flux

01. Gang War Blues

02. Children Of Night

03. Justice Don't Be Slow

04. Get Into The Wind

05. Jeraboah

06. Straight Shootin' Woman

07. Smokey Factory Blues

08. Morning Blue

09. A Fool's Fantasy

10. Fishin' In The Dark

Disc Two – Hour Of The Wolf

01. Caroline (Are You Ready For The Outlaw World)

02. Annie, Annie Over

03. Two For The Love Of One

04. Just For Tonight

05. Hard Rock Road

06. Someone Told A Lie

07. Another's Lifetime

08. Mr. Penny Pincher

Bonus tracks

09. Angeldrawers (B-side of single)

10. Caroline (Are You Ready For The Outlaw World) (Mono promotional single mix)

Disc Three – Skullduggery

01. Skullduggery

02. (I'm A) Road Runner

03. Rock N' Roll Song

04. Train Of Thought

05. Life Is A Gamble

06. Pass It On

07. Sleep

08. Lip Service

