STEVE MORSE BAND Shares Music Video For 'TexUS' Featuring ERIC JOHNSON

The STEVE MORSE BAND will release a brand-new album, "Triangulation", on November 14 via Music Theories Recordings. The official music video for the LP's second single, "TexUS", featuring a guest appearance by Eric Johnson, can be seen below.

Whenever we think of the greatest guitar players of all time, Steve Morse is a name that's always in the conversation. This album sees Morse teaming up once again with THE DIXIE DREGS, STEVE MORSE BAND and FLYING COLORS bassist Dave LaRue, with Van Romaine (Enrique Iglesias) joining on drums.

Steve beams: "Dave and Van have been the bedrock of this trio, and this recording shows why. These guys are unique and incredible musicians on their own, and together, our chemistry is magical. While making the album, we played together, working through parts, riffing off each other, and collaborating on arrangements. I'd bring an idea, and hear it instantly — and then hear it improved. We made this album together, and you can hear it."

There are also some stellar guest features, from Eric Johnson's majestic contributions to "TexUS" and DREAM THEATER's John Petrucci bringing his inimitable progressive metal thunder and, of course, Kevin Morse joining his father on "Taken By An Angel".

Executive producer Bill Evans noted: "The compositions are among Steve's best. And audiences can finally hear every detail of Van and Dave's performance…the band's collaborative musicality." Steve added, "Brian captured me brilliantly, and Carl Roa created more sonic and performance clarity than we've ever had."

Morse started his career in the mid-1970s, playing mind-melting jazz-rock with THE DIXIE DREGS, which earned him multiple Grammy nominations in the process. The following decade, he formed the STEVE MORSE BAND, grabbing an additional Grammy nod, and joined arena heavyweights KANSAS, before being recruited by rock and roll originals DEEP PURPLE in 1994. And despite being in one of the world's biggest bands, he continued to innovate in other projects like LIVING LOUD, ANGELFIRE and FLYING COLORS — as well as guitar supergroup G3 — showing the world just how much versatility there was in those magic fingers. He announced his departure from DEEP PURPLE in 2022, choosing to care for his wife, who passed away in 2024, by that point having become their longest-serving guitarist.

Naturally, the last few years have been the most personally traumatic of his life, which is perhaps why this year's creative comeback with the new STEVE MORSE BAND album "Triangulation" embodies the spirit of a master returning to do what he does best. Its nine tracks are a thrilling ride through the mind of a musician who seemingly knows no bounds, crossing over into a cornucopia of sounds and styles from funk and blues to classical and metal.

"The album title 'Triangulation' comes from the concept of aviators, navigators, and sailors looking at two points to pinpoint their exact location at a specific moment in time," says Steve. It's a geographical concept that also applies to human life on a broader level, and given the journey Morse has been on in recent years, it's only natural that he's been on a path of self-discovery and reflection.

Perhaps the most poignant of the nine tracks is "Taken By An Angel" — a tribute to Steve's beloved wife Janine. Steve left the music world behind to care for her, remaining by her side until her final days. "That song is new territory for me," explains Morse. "It was put together for my late wife's memorial service, with my son Kevin playing along. It brought tears to many folks' eyes because Janine was a huge part of my life and career. People knew her from the STEVE MORSE BAND tours. She was the smiling face opening CDs for me to sign, selling t-shirts, listening to people's stories in the crowd, and taking photos for VIP visits."

After all the heartache and anguish of the last few years, you can't help but feel grateful Morse is once again ready to share his creative genius with the world around him. Given his stature among the guitar community — often lauded as "your hero's hero" in the same way people spoke about Jeff Beck — his creative return marks a new phase of inspiration and brilliance. In that sense, you can tell the release of this record means a lot to him.

The band hits the road in October bringing the new repertoire to the stage. Steve Morse shares: "Every generation or so, we put out a new album, and the time is now! We'll be doing new material on stage, and have enlisted a special guest, Angel Vivaldi, to allow us to better perform some of the layered tunes in concert. Excited to have a bigger sound and new material! See you on tour!" Van Romaine offers: "I am so thrilled for this brand new major STEVE MORSE BAND chapter with new tour dates and an album that was so much fun to record with Steve and Dave LaRue, and a couple special guests. While music is always subjective this 'Triangulation' album is such a gem to me on many levels."

Upcoming appearances are:

Oct. 16 - Annapolis, MD @ Rams Head On Stage

Oct. 18 - Elkton, MD @ Elkton Music Hall

Oct. 19 - Lititz, PA @ Mickey's Black Box

Oct. 20 - Red Bank, NJ @ The Vogel

Oct. 21 - Sellersville, PA @ Sellersville Theater

Oct. 23 - Somerville, MA @ Somerville Theatre

Oct. 25 - Cohoes, NY @ Cohoes Music Hall

Oct. 26 - Ridgefield, CT @ Ridgefield Playhouse