STEVE PERRY Withdraws Lawsuit Over JOURNEY Song Trademarks

Former JOURNEY singer Steve Perry has withdrawn his petition to cancel trademark registrations for 20 of the band's songs held by guitarist Neal Schon and keyboard player Jonathan Cain. The songs include some of JOURNEY's most popular singles, such as "Any Way You Want It", "Open Arms" and "Separate Ways".

Schon and Cain, through their company Freedom JN LLC, own the trademark registrations to many of JOURNEY's biggest hits, covering the use of the names on T-shirts, hoodies and other forms of apparel, making it easier for the band to sue someone selling those items. The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office issued the registrations between February 2022 and May 2022.

In his petition, Perry claimed the trio had an agreement that required unanimous consent for any business decision related to the trademarks and that he had not authorized said consent. He also accused Schon and Cain of "fraud on the trademark office" by what he claims is inaccurate information about the trademark. In response, Schon called Perry's lawsuit "a bunch of total crap", explaining that the conflict was related to the dispute over control of the JOURNEY name that led to the 2020 dismissal of longtime bassist Ross Valory and drummer Steve Smith.

Schon, who has been embroiled in a public war of words with Cain over the latter's performance of JOURNEY's 1981 hit song "Don't Stop Believin'" at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago property in November, revealed the end of Perry's legal challenge to the trademarks in a tweet Friday night (January 6). He included a copy of Perry's January 4 withdrawal of petition for cancelation, and he included the following message: "So much for JC trying to throw me under the bus as he claimed I was blatantly trying to rip off SP while collecting the checks for the very diligent work my wife and I did to protect our Merch. Time for coffee". When one of Neal's Twitter followers asked him if Steve was dropping his lawsuit, Schon replied: "Yes he did. Now we can talk as we were."

Perry was a member of JOURNEY from 1977 to 1987 and returned to the band for another stint between 1995 and 1998. Schon co-founded the group in 1973. Cain joined JOURNEY in 1980.

Perry reunited with JOURNEY for the first time in years as they were inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in April 2017. The iconic singer appeared onstage with his former bandmates as they each gave speeches, but did not perform with the group later in the event.

Perry's final full concert with JOURNEY took place in early 1987. He later rejoined his bandmates for a brief performance in 1991 to honor late concert promoter Bill Graham. He also appeared with JOURNEY when they received a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame in 2005.

Back in October 2018, Perry told Rolling Stone that he couldn't imagine working with Schon in any capacity again or even re-establishing their friendship.

The singer made his comments in response to Neal's frequent public calls for a renewed collaboration.

"I'm not sure that's possible without stirring up hopes of a reunion," Perry said. "Please listen to me. I left the band 31 fucking years ago, my friend. You can still love someone, but not want to work with them. And if they only love you because they want to work with you, that doesn't feel good to me."

