STEVEN WILSON Launches Online Platform Dedicated To Studio-Quality Immersive Sound

One of progressive music's most fearless and innovative figures, six-time-Grammy Award-nominated musician, songwriter and producer Steven Wilson has announced the launch of Headphone Dust, a new online platform dedicated to offering high-resolution, 5.1, and Atmos/spatial audio editions of Wilson's work. The platform's first release is "Impossible Tightrope: Live In Madrid", which captures the final night of the 2025 European leg of Wilson's "The Overview" tour and includes the full two-hour show mixed in Stereo, 5.1 and Atmos. There are no plans for a physical release of this recording; it is exclusive to Headphone Dust. Also available now is a brand new Dolby Atmos mix of Wilson's 2013 album "The Raven That Refused to Sing", alongside high-res editions of "The Overview", "The Harmony Codex" and more. A new Atmos mix of 2015's "Hand. Cannot. Erase." will follow "soon".

Wilson says: "I am thrilled to announce the launch of Headphone Dust, a new online platform dedicated to studio-quality immersive sound.

"For some time, I've wanted a permanent home for my work where listeners can hear the music exactly as I envisage it, without compression or compromise and in every audio format available.

"While I remain committed to the Blu-ray format, I know they are not practical for everyone, and physical releases often go out of print. Headphone Dust solves this with 'Definitive Digital Editions' which establish the MKV format as a 'virtual Blu-ray,' making high-res, 5.1, and Dolby Atmos mixes as easily accessible as possible."

Headphone Dust is open now at headphonedust.store.

Wilson is one of contemporary music's most visionary auteurs — a six-time Grammy nominee, revered producer, and boundary-pushing composer whose work fuses cinematic ambition with emotional depth. He first gained recognition with PORCUPINE TREE, pioneering modern progressive rock, and has since crafted a dynamic solo catalog that includes "The Harmony Codex", "Grace For Drowning" and "Hand. Cannot. Erase."

A musical polymath and spatial audio pioneer, Wilson has remixed the work of KING CRIMSON, TEARS FOR FEARS, PINK FLOYD, XTC, BLACK SABBATH, GRATEFUL DEAD, CHIC and THE WHO, among many others, bringing new dimension to classic albums with his meticulous touch. His own music wrestles with existential questions — alienation, technology, mortality — delivered with both poetic lyricism and sonic boldness.

His most recent album, "The Overview" (written, produced, and mixed by Wilson),is a high-concept, long-form experience inspired by the cosmic awe of space and the human condition. Featuring immersive visuals and dense, genre-defying compositions, the album is Wilson at his most ambitious, combining influences from PINK FLOYD to gothic horror, electronica to orchestral grandeur.

Photo credit: Kevin Westenberg