STITCHED UP HEART Announces 'To The Wolves' Album, Shares 'Possess Me' Single

Los Angeles heavy rockers STITCHED UP HEART will release their new album, "To The Wolves", on September 1 via Century Media Records. The official music video for the LP's latest single "Possess Me", can be seen below. Tinged with progressive elements, intricate and otherworldly electronics, and vocalist Alecia "Mixi" Demner's signature emotional scream, the track is both energetic and inspiring.

"'Possess Me' is the most intimate song we have written so far," Mixi shares. "We went back to our roots with familiar elements from our single 'Monster' but with a heavier and modern twist.”

Heavier is indeed the name of the game on "To The Wolves". As the band explores darker territories than ever before, STITCHED UP HEART has crafted something that is anthemic, soulful, and unapologetic.

"To The Wolves" track listing:

01. To The Wolves

02. Thunder

03. The Hunting

04. Possess Me

05. Immortal

06. Taste For Blood

07. Conquer And Divide

08. Dead Inside

09. The Architect

10. Part Of Me

11. The End

STITCHED UP HEART will support ESCAPE THE FATE, along with D.R.U.G.S., POINT NORTH and GARZI, on a U.S. tour beginning on August 31 in Salt Lake City, Utah and wrapping up on October 5 in Portland, Oregon.

STITCHED UP HEART is an American rock band known for its powerful and emotionally charged music. Formed in Los Angeles, California in 2010, the band has captivated audiences around the world with their unique blend of hard rock, alternative metal, and industrial influences. Led by the talented and charismatic vocalist Alecia "Mixi" Demner, STITCHED UP HEART has gained recognition for their intense live performances and deeply personal songwriting.

Mixi began assembling a lineup of musicians who shared her passion, dedication, and vision. Solidifying the core members James Decker on drums, Merritt Goodwin on guitar and Randy Mathias on bass in 2016 upon signing with Century Media Records. They released their album titled "Never Alone", which debuted in the Top 10 of both the Billboard Heatseeker and Hard Rock charts. With their single "Finally Free" organically gaining hyper rotation on active rock radio the band paved the way to success for the next two singles "Monster" and "Catch Me When I Fall".

With a growing fan base and relentless determination, STITCHED UP HEART has toured extensively, touring with renowned acts like GODSMACK, HALESTORM and IN THIS MOMENT. Their live performances are known for their high energy, infectious hooks, and Mixi's captivating stage presence, leaving audiences mesmerized and craving more.

In 2020, STITCHED UP HEART released their sophomore album, "Darkness". Produced by Matt Good, the LP delves further into the band's introspective songwriting and showcases their growth as musicians. Tracks like "Lost" (featuring Sully Erna of GODSMACK) and "My Demon" highlight the band's ability to blend heavy guitar riffs with anthemic choruses, making a lasting impact on the rock genre.

STITCHED UP HEART continues to push boundaries and evolve their sound, refusing to be confined to a single label or genre. With their unwavering passion for music and their ability to connect with audiences on a profound level, STITCHED UP HEART is a force to be reckoned with in the rock music landscape.

STITCHED UP HEART is:

Alecia "Mixi" Demner - lead vocals, rhythm guitar

James Decker - drums, backing vocals

Merritt Goodwin - lead guitar

Randy Mathias - bass, backing vocals