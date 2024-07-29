STITCHED UP HEART Is 'Already About 20 Songs Into The Next Record'

In a new interview with TotalRock's "Louder With Ore B" radio show, STITCHED UP HEART frontwoman Alecia "Mixi" Demner spoke about the band's plans for the follow-up to 2023's "To The Wolves" album. She said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I think the more we create music, the happier we wanna go. Part of it is [guitarist Merritt Goodwin's] fault, and my fault. 'Cause I feel so brutal — I feel so brutal when I scream. But now the next record — we're already about 20 songs into the next record. We're just going for it. And I'm just, like, 'Just write a breakdown after a breakdown after a breakdown.'"

Added Merritt: "I grew up like listening to melodic death metal from Sweden and Finland and stuff. So, back in America when people are, like, 'Oh yeah, this is metal,' but it's just, like, AC/DC or whatever, I'm, like, 'No, no, man.' We have to really, really downtune and do all the cool pedal notes and stuff.

"But yeah, so the next album, we're just trying to get it the next step to go a little bit heavier and a little bit heavier," he explained. "We're just gonna continue to try to push that boundary a little bit."

Elaborating on when fans might be able to expect new music from STITCHED UP HEART, Mixi said: "Yeah, we're just writing [right now]. We were writing before the record came out. We were ready. [Merritt's] super inspired, and we've got a home studio set up. And so we're just having all the pre-production done now. We haven't decided on a full-on producer yet, but as soon as we figure out who's gonna fully produce the record, then we're just gonna go for it."

"To The Wolves" arrived on September 1, 2023 via Century Media Records.

Formed in Los Angeles, California in 2010, STITCHED UP HEART has gained recognition for its intense live performances and deeply personal songwriting.

Mixi is joined in STITCHED UP HEART's core lineup by James Decker on drums, Merritt Goodwin on guitar and Randy Mathias on bass. They released their album titled "Never Alone", which debuted in the Top 10 of both the Billboard Heatseekers and Hard Rock charts. With their single "Finally Free" organically gaining hyper rotation on active rock radio the band paved the way to success for the next two singles "Monster" and "Catch Me When I Fall".

In 2020, STITCHED UP HEART released its sophomore album, "Darkness". Produced by Matt Good, the LP delved further into the band's introspective songwriting and showcases their growth as musicians. Tracks like "Lost" (featuring Sully Erna of GODSMACK) and "My Demon" highlighted the band's ability to blend heavy guitar riffs with anthemic choruses, making a lasting impact on the rock genre.