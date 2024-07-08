STONE SOUR/MINISTRY Drummer ROY MAYORGA To Join JERRY CANTRELL's Solo Band

STONE SOUR and MINISTRY drummer Roy Mayorga will sit behind the kit for Jerry Cantrell during the ALICE IN CHAINS guitarist's summer 2024 tour.

The trek, which will be headlined by BUSH, will launch on July 26 at Hayden Homes Amphitheater in Bend, Oregon and will conclude on September 15 at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, California. Also appearing on the bill will be CANDLEBOX.

Mayorga announced his addition to Cantrell's band in a social media post earlier today (Monday, July 8). He wrote: "Super excited to announce that I'll be hitting the road this summer with Jerry Cantrell supporting BUSH for their 'Loaded: The Greatest Hits' tour, which means I'll be taking break from MINISTRY for a while, but I shall return at some point. Look forward to rocking out with you all this summer."

Mayorga joined STONE SOUR in 2006 and was a touring drummer for HELLYEAH after Vinnie Paul Abbott passed away in 2018. Five years ago, he played drums on three tracks on LAMB OF GOD guitarist Mark Morton's solo album.

Mayorga played on MINSTRY's last two studio albums and has toured with the group since 2021.

Cantrell's band for his 2022 "Brighten" solo tour consisted of Tyler Bates (guitar),Greg Puciato (backing vocals),Gil Sharone (drums),George Adrian (bass),Michael Rozon (pedal steel) and Jason Achilles (keyboards). The set included songs from Cantrell's latest solo album, "Brighten", along with favorite hits from Jerry's catalog.

"Brighten" came out in October 2021. The album was Jerry's first project without ALICE IN CHAINS in 19 years.