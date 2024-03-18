STONE TEMPLE PILOTS And LIVE Announce 'The Jubilee Tour' Celebrating 30th Anniversary Of Iconic Albums

Two of the most legendary bands in rock, STONE TEMPLE PILOTS and LIVE, announced they are teaming up for "The Jubilee Tour", a co-headline tour produced by Live Nation. The 19-city run kicks off August 16, 2024 in Concord, California, with special guests OUR LADY PEACE on the first two dates, and the remainder of the tour with SOUL ASYLUM.

The multi-platinum selling bands join forces to celebrate the 30th anniversary of two of the most beloved albums of the 1990s, LIVE's "Throwing Copper" and STONE TEMPLE PILOTS' "Purple". Fans of the iconic bands can expect a night of hit songs from those albums and much more, with a full set of music by each group spanning generations.

When STONE TEMPLE PILOTS returned to the studio in 1994 to record their second album, the band was facing high expectations set by its debut album, "Core", which sold more than eight million copies and won a Grammy Award. The release of "Purple" would cement their place as one of the most definitive bands of their generation, debuting No. 1 on the Billboard album chart, releasing the smash singles "Interstate Love Song", "Vasoline" and "Big Empty" on its way to selling more than six million copies.

"Throwing Copper", the third studio album from LIVE produced by Jerry Harrison of THE TALKING HEADS, set alternative radio on fire with consecutive hit singles, including "Selling The Drama", "I Alone", "All Over You" and the unforgettable radio mainstay "Lightning Crashes", which was No. 1 at Modern Rock Radio for 10 consecutive weeks. "Throwing Copper" reached No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200 and went on to sell over 10 million copies.

General onsale begins Friday, March 22 at 10 a.m. local at StoneTimplePilots.com and Freaks4Live.com.

VIP: Limited VIP packages are available for STONE TEMPLE PILOTS and LIVE that include meet-and-greet and photo with the band, early entree and exclusive items on StoneTimplePilots.com and Freaks4Live.com.

"The Jubilee Tour" 2024 dates:

Aug. 16 - Concord, CA @ Toyota Pavilion at Concord # ^

Aug. 17 - Inglewood, CA @ YouTube Theater # ^

Aug. 19 - Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre #

Aug. 22 - Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman #

Aug. 23 - Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion #

Aug. 24 - Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP +

Aug. 27 - Pelham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre +

Aug. 28 - Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre #

Aug. 30 - Jacksonville, FL @ Dally's Place +

Aug. 31 - Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre +

Sep. 01 - Raleigh, NC @ The Red Hat Amphitheater #

Sep. 04 - Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live +

Sep. 05 - Mansfield, WA @ Xfinity Center +

Sep. 06 - Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center +

Sep. 08 - Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage #

Sep. 10 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center #

Sep. 11 - Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island +

Sep. 14 - Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater +

Sep. 15 - Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Music Center #

# STONE TEMPLE PILOTS closes show

+ LIVE closes show

^ with OUR LADY PEACE

With over 70 million albums sold, STONE TEMPLE PILOTS roared on to the scene in 1992 with their raucous debut, "Core". A breakout success, the album peaked No. 3 on the Billboard 200 chart, and dominated radio waves with hits like "Sex Type Thing", "Wicked Garden" and the Grammy Award-winning smash single "Plush". STP quickly distinguished themselves as a band beholden to no trend. Boasting the inimitable riffs of guitarist Dean DeLeo, the propulsive rhythm section of bassist Robert DeLeo and drummer Eric Kretz, and the charismatic baritone of frontman Scott Weiland, STP ruled airways, video playlists and charts alike over their legendary career. In 2020, the band released their eighth studio album, "Perdida" — their second album with new lead singer Jeff Gutt. Paste magazine described "Perdida" as the most sonically rich experience that STONE TEMPLE PILOTS have offered fans to date.

LIVE has sold over 22 million albums worldwide and earned two number one albums: "Throwing Copper" and "Secret Samadhi". Their catalog is filled with such gems as "Lightning Crashes", "I Alone", "All Over You" and "Lakini's Juice", which live on today as classics on rock radio. "Throwing Copper" — which the band celebrated in 2019 with a new deluxe 25th-anniversary edition via Radioactive/Geffen/Ume along with a global tour across major festivals, amphitheaters and arenas — produced the band's biggest single, "Lightning Crashes", which was No. 1 at Modern Rock radio for ten consecutive weeks. "Throwing Copper" reached No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200 and eventually surpassed sales of 10 million albums sold, with Rolling Stone honoring the album with placement on their list, "1994: The 40 Best Records From Mainstream Alternative's Greatest Year". "Secret Samadhi" (1997) immediately shot to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and eventually went double platinum. The release of the platinum-selling "The Distance To Here" (1999) turned LIVE into an international powerhouse and moved the band from arenas into stadiums. LIVE has been and remains today a global concert juggernaut.

Photo credit: Emily Paine