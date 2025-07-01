STONE TEMPLE PILOTS' DEAN DELEO Releases 'Live Acoustic' Video For 'Paper Over The Cracks' From ONE MORE SATELLITE Project

Dean DeLeo of STONE TEMPLE PILOTS and TRIP THE WITCH, along with vocalist Pete Shoulder, will release the self-titled debut album from their latest collaboration, ONE MORE SATELLITE, on July 18, 2025 via Symphonic. An official "live acoustic" video for the LP's first single, "Paper Over The Cracks", can be seen below.

"One More Satellite" presents a diverse collection of songs. "I was simply sitting on some songs I wanted to record," says DeLeo. "What started out as an instrumental album, quickly changed soon after Pete and I chatted. He was going to sing on a song or two, then wound up singing on eight of the ten on the record."

The collaboration with U.K.-based vocalist and lyricist Pete Shoulder and DeLeo went quite well and voila, through a transatlantic workflow… ONE MORE SATELLITE was born.

"I was excited to hear the new music Dean wanted to collaborate on," says Shoulder. "We've worked together in the past and it's always been an absolute pleasure making music with him. The stuff he comes up with is so interesting, with so many beautiful, unexpected, twists and turns. It's very inspiring to write to and pushes me into realms that I would never usually think of exploring. I'm very proud of the album we've made."

DeLeo's son Rocco drums on "Drowning Out The Sun", "Willow Mae" and "Spit It Out". STONE TEMPLE PILOTS drummer Eric Kretz plays on "Serenade" and Brian Tichy drums the rest. Daughter June DeLeo lends a lovely "aaah"…vocal on "Your Call", and longtime collaborator Ryan Williams co-produced and mixed the album.

"One More Satellite" will be available digitally and on CD and vinyl. More merch items, including posters and t-shirts, can be found here.

"One More Satellite" track listing:

01. Paper Over The Cracks

02. Vultures

03. Long Way Down

04. Drowning Out The Sun

05. Serenade

06. Can Of Worms

07. Willow Mae

08. Spit It Out

09. Pull Back The Veil

10. Your Call

DeLeo and Shoulder had previously collaborated on songwriting, including for the album "Lessons Learned" by Dean's younger brother — and STONE TEMPLE PILOTS bassist — Robert DeLeo. They've also worked together in the studio on projects, including a collaboration with STONE TEMPLE PILOTS and TRIP THE WITCH. Shoulder has also collaborated with Robert DeLeo on the aforementioned "Lessons Learned" LP and co-wrote songs for it, including "Love Is Not Made Of Gold".

In addition to his work with STONE TEMPLE PILOTS, Dean DeLeo is known for his role in the short-lived bands TALK SHOW and ARMY OF ANYONE, the latter of which featured Robert DeLeo, FILTER frontman Richard Patrick and session drummer Ray Luzier.

STONE TEMPLE PILOTS features three original members — the DeLeo brothers and drummer Eric Kretz.

In 2017, singer Jeff Gutt, a now-49-year-old Michigan native who spent time in the early-2000s nu-metal act DRY CELL, among other bands, and was a contestant on "The X Factor", joined STONE TEMPLE PILOTS after beating out roughly 15,000 hopefuls during an extended search that began more than a year earlier.

Original STONE TEMPLE PILOTS singer Scott Weiland, who reunited with the group in 2010 after an eight-year hiatus but was dismissed in 2013, died in December 2015 of a drug overdose.

Chester Bennington, who joined STP in early 2013, departed nearly three years later to spend more time with his main band LINKIN PARK. Bennington committed suicide in July 2017.