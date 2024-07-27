STRATOVARIUS Shares Previously Unreleased Song 'Heroes'

STRATOVARIUS, the iconic pioneers of symphonic metal, have announced the release of their digital single "Heroes". This previously unreleased gem is a key highlight from their critically acclaimed album "Survive", released by earMUSIC and the band's first studio release in nearly a decade. Since its launch, "Survive" has taken the metal world by storm, amassing over 11 million streams on Spotify alone. The album showcases their evolution and renewed energy while staying true to their symphonic roots.

To accompany the release of "Heroes", STRATOVARIUS has debuted a brand-new lyric video, bringing the song's powerful message and captivating energy to life. Fans can look forward to an immersive visual experience that complements the soaring melodies and electrifying guitar riffs of this standout track.

After a great festival season 2024 including highlights like Hellfest, Rock Fest, Metal Park and Masters Of Rock, STRATOVARIUS continues with shows all over the world.

"Survive" came out in September 2022 via earMUSIC.

A blistering comeback from one of Finland's most seminal metal bands, "Survive" was described in a press release as "full of dynamics and drama, feeding on a wide range of emotions along the way. But the core message that this triumphant sonic endeavor conveys is one of struggle, defiance, hope, and victory.

STRATOVARIUS gained international success with albums like "Fourth Dimension" (1995),"Episode" (1996) and the epic project "Elements, Pt. 1" (a peak in the progressive and symphonic style of power metal) and "Elements, Pt. 2", to name just a few of the band's milestones. In 2009, "Polaris" marked a fresh start for STRATOVARIUS as guitarist and band leader Timo Tolkki left the group. Instead of being a difficult re-start, "Polaris" showed STRATOVARIUS in top form and perfectly able to captivate. The album became a hell of a comeback and charted higher than previous releases around the globe. Since then, STRATOVARIUS continue to walk the path of success, inspiring fans and other bands, young and old.