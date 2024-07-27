  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

STRATOVARIUS Shares Previously Unreleased Song 'Heroes'

July 27, 2024

STRATOVARIUS, the iconic pioneers of symphonic metal, have announced the release of their digital single "Heroes". This previously unreleased gem is a key highlight from their critically acclaimed album "Survive", released by earMUSIC and the band's first studio release in nearly a decade. Since its launch, "Survive" has taken the metal world by storm, amassing over 11 million streams on Spotify alone. The album showcases their evolution and renewed energy while staying true to their symphonic roots.

To accompany the release of "Heroes", STRATOVARIUS has debuted a brand-new lyric video, bringing the song's powerful message and captivating energy to life. Fans can look forward to an immersive visual experience that complements the soaring melodies and electrifying guitar riffs of this standout track.

After a great festival season 2024 including highlights like Hellfest, Rock Fest, Metal Park and Masters Of Rock, STRATOVARIUS continues with shows all over the world.

"Survive" came out in September 2022 via earMUSIC.

A blistering comeback from one of Finland's most seminal metal bands, "Survive" was described in a press release as "full of dynamics and drama, feeding on a wide range of emotions along the way. But the core message that this triumphant sonic endeavor conveys is one of struggle, defiance, hope, and victory.

STRATOVARIUS gained international success with albums like "Fourth Dimension" (1995),"Episode" (1996) and the epic project "Elements, Pt. 1" (a peak in the progressive and symphonic style of power metal) and "Elements, Pt. 2", to name just a few of the band's milestones. In 2009, "Polaris" marked a fresh start for STRATOVARIUS as guitarist and band leader Timo Tolkki left the group. Instead of being a difficult re-start, "Polaris" showed STRATOVARIUS in top form and perfectly able to captivate. The album became a hell of a comeback and charted higher than previous releases around the globe. Since then, STRATOVARIUS continue to walk the path of success, inspiring fans and other bands, young and old.

Find more on Stratovarius
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).