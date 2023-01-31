  • facebook
STRYPER Announces Spring 2023 U.S. Tour Dates

January 31, 2023

Christian rockers STRYPER have announced nearly dozen U.S. tour dates for this spring. The shows will kick off on March 30 in New Bedford, Massachusetts and run through June 7 in Tempe, Arizona.

Tour dates:

March 30 - The Vault Music Hall - New Bedford, MA
March 31 - The Chance Theater - Poughkeepsie, NY
April 01 - Del lago Casino - Waterloo, NY
April 13 - H-E-B Center at Cedar Park - Cedar Park, TX
April 14 - Arlington Hall - Arlington, TX
April 15 - RISE Rooftop - Houston, TX
April 29 - Monsters of Rock Cruise 2023 - Miami, FL
May 10 - Mercury Ballroom - Louisville, KY
May 11 - MGM Northfield Park - Northfield, OH
May 12 - BMI Event Center - Versailles, OH
May 13 - The Token Lounge - Westland, MI
May 16 - Eagles Theatre - Wabash, IN
May 17 - The Vixen - McHenry, IL
May 19 - Crystal Grand Music Theatre - Wisconsin Dells, WI
May 21 - The Royal Grove - Lincoln, NE
May 26 - The Newberry - Great Falls, MT
May 31 - Bossanova Ballroom - Portland, OR
June 03 - Yost Theater - Santa Ana, CA
June 04 - House of Blues San Diego - San Diego, CA
June 06 - Whisky A Go Go - West Hollywood, CA
June 07 - Marquee Theatre - Tempe, AZ

Last summer, STRYPER postponed most of its previously announced U.S. shows to 2023 for "economic" and "other reasons." At the time, the band issued a statement saying that "there were some economic cards stacked against us. Anyone in the music business will tell you about the Tour Bus and Labor shortage out there," STRYPER explained. "We're feeling it first hand. The Tour Bus business is like the housing market right now with 10 times more bands trying to rent buses than are available. And you've seen the cost of gas lately. When you're putting 10,000+ miles on a bus, as we were planning to do, gas prices absolutely matter for a tour like ours. There are some other issues at hand as well that played a part in our decision to postpone the tour."

STRYPER's new studio album, "The Final Battle", was released last October via Frontiers Music Srl. The follow-up to 2020's "Even The Devil Believes" was produced by vocalist/guitarist Michael Sweet and was once again recorded at SpiritHouse Recording Studios in Northampton, Massachusetts.

Formed 40 years ago, STRYPER's name comes from Isaiah 53:5, which states: "But he was wounded for our transgressions, he was bruised for our iniquities: the chastisement of our peace was upon him; and with his stripes we are healed."

STRYPER's albums include "To Hell With The Devil", "Second Coming", "No More Hell To Pay", "Fallen", "God Damn Evil" and the aforementioned "Even The Devil Believes" and , "The Final Battle".

Michael is joined in STRYPER by his brother Robert Sweet (drums),Oz Fox (guitar) and Perry Richardson (bass).

