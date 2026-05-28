STRYPER Releases New Single 'I'm Alright (I'm Okay)'

STRYPER has returned with a powerful new single, "I'm Alright (I'm Okay)" reaffirming why they remain one of the most influential and enduring bands in Christian metal. Decades into their career, the band continues to balance their unmistakable message with a sound that is every bit as commanding, melodic, and relevant as ever.

On the new single, STRYPER frontman Michael Sweet comments: "This one is for the old-school metalheads. It's a little 1985 mixed with a little 1991, with a little 2026 sprinkled on top. It has all the qualities that you've come to expect from STRYPER, yet it also blends in perfectly with the times we live in. It's a battle cry to stand strong and persevere no matter what, while believing that you will be alright, you will be okay."

"I'm Alright (I'm Okay)" is the first single from STRYPER's upcoming album, due later in the year via Frontiers Music Srl.

Michael is joined in STRYPER by Oz Fox (guitar),Robert Sweet (drums) and Perry Richardson (bass).

Sweet stated about STRYPER's follow-up to 2024's "When We Were Kings": "I do believe that we've somehow figured out a way to merge the past with the present. To combine the classic sound with a bit of a modern twist. That's not always an easy thing to do. Actually, it's almost impossible. I think we've somehow structured each album in a way that showcases who we once were, and who we are now. I'm very happy about that.

"This new album is a very unique album for us. An evolution from 1984 to 2026. 42 years and counting.

"We've been through a lot. We broke up. We got back together (barely). We've parted ways with a few members over the years yet somehow we're still here. Why? Because STRYPER isn't just one individual. It's a legacy that God ordained and called together back in 1983. It's a one-of-a-kind ministry that was formed to reach the lost. To encourage the hurting. To inspire the uninspired. To save the dying. That's God. Not me, not Rob, not Oz, not Perry. God would and could use anyone. We just happened to be in the right place at the right time.

"So, get ready for another album, and I'll say it again and again — it's our best one yet. That's because God is limitless. He can do anything. Believe it. I do."

STRYPER released its long-awaited Christmas album, "The Greatest Gift Of All", in November 2025 via Frontiers Music Srl.

Sweet's latest solo album, "The Master Plan", his most personal and spiritually resonant solo LP yet, was made available in April 2026 via Frontiers Music Srl.

Formed 43 years ago, STRYPER's name comes from Isaiah 53:5, which states: "But he was wounded for our transgressions, he was bruised for our iniquities: the chastisement of our peace was upon him; and with his stripes we are healed."

STRYPER's other albums include "To Hell With The Devil", "Second Coming", "No More Hell To Pay", "Fallen", "God Damn Evil", "Even The Devil Believes" and "The Final Battle".

Photo credit: Manuel Moggio, Hainecch (courtesy of Frontiers Music Srl)