STRYPER's MICHAEL SWEET To Undergo Surgery For Suspected Thyroid Cancer

October 21, 2023

STRYPER frontman Michael Sweet has offered an update on his latest health scares, including issues with his vision and a growing nodule on his thyroid.

On Friday (October 20),the 60-year-old vocalist/guitarist, who resides in Massachusetts, took to his social media to write: "Hello my friends,

"I wanted to give you all an update on my eyes and my thyroid.

"First, my eyes are actually doing fairly well right now. My right eye is still attached (after 2 detachments and 4 surgeries) and although there is still some retinal swelling, I'm very thankful that I did not lose my vision in that eye.

"They will continue to observe both eyes (my left eye has two tears and lots of floaters) and I do feel that I have been blessed to be able to retain vision at this point.

"Regarding my thyroid nodules, unfortunately my left side was biopsied and came back 95% suspicious of cancer. Because I'm a singer, my local doctor recommend that I see a specialist since the risk of vocal nerve damage is at a higher risk during a thyroidectomy.

"I met with a specialist in Boston who basically wrote the book on this type of procedure and is able to monitor the vocal nerve to lower the risk of nerve damage. It appears to be a slow growing cancer and at this point, he is recommending removing the left side of my thyroid. Although the right side has a nodule as well, it is however a little smaller in size and they will continue to monitor that. Removing only one side of my thyroid will allow for me to most likely not have to take any type of thyroid hormone medication, and I should be able to get back to a regular quality of life relatively quickly.

"Once the cancer is removed, they will be able to determine more about it with further tests.

"Right now the surgery is scheduled for 12/15 of this year and I should be able to function fairly normally right after surgery. He did say that it will be a few months of healing to be able to sing in full voice. We (STRYPER) are recording an album in January of 2024 and I'm planning on singing in February so the doctor says that should be perfect timing.

"Although I am a little nervous because I am a singer, I'm trusting that everything will be OK and that I will be able to put this behind me relatively soon.

"I deeply appreciate your thoughts and prayers and all the support that you have shown for me during this time. I'll keep you all posted as the time draws near.

"Much love and respect, Michael".

STRYPER is the first overtly Christian metal band to go mainstream. The group's name comes from Isaiah 53:5, which states: "But he was wounded for our transgressions, he was bruised for our iniquities: the chastisement of our peace was upon him; and with his stripes we are healed."

Formed in 1983 as ROXX REGIME, STRYPER's albums include "To Hell With The Devil", "Second Coming", "No More Hell To Pay", "Fallen", "Even The Devil Believes" and the band's latest effort, "The Final Battle".

Michael is joined in STRYPER by his brother Robert Sweet (drums),Oz Fox (guitars) and Perry Richardson (bass).

