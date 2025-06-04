STRYPER's Performance At SWEDEN ROCK FESTIVAL Canceled Due To Plane's 'Malfunctioning Smoke Detector System And Power Failure'

Christian rockers STRYPER have been forced to cancel their appearance at the 2025 edition of the Sweden Rock Festival on Thursday, June 5 in Sölvesborg, Sweden.

Earlier today, STRYPER released the following statement via social media: "We regret to announce that STRYPER will be unable to perform at Sweden Rock Festival this year.

"Midway through our flight to Copenhagen last night, a malfunctioning smoke detector system and power failure, forced the plane to return to the U.S., preventing us from making the trip.

"We're deeply disappointed. We were truly looking forward to returning to Sweden. To all our fans, friends, and fellow bands at the festival, we wish you an incredible weekend and hope to see you again soon.

"God bless, STRYPER".

STRYPER entered the studio in late April to begin recording their first-ever full-length Christmas album. The 10-song effort will include five original Christmas tracks and five traditional Christmas cuts, including remakes of "Reason For The Season" and "Winter Wonderland", both of which originally appeared on a 1985 single and were also made available on the 1986 re-release of STRYPER's debut EP, "The Yellow And Black Attack".

STRYPER's latest studio album, "When We Were Kings", came out in September 2024.

The band recently completed the U.S. leg of its 40th-anniversary tour, which was described as "a celebration of both classic hits and new-era fan favorites, including outfit changes and an exciting new show production."

In December 2023, STRYPER frontman Michael Sweet underwent partial thyroidectomy, the surgery to remove part of his thyroid gland. It is the most common surgery for thyroid cancer.

Formed 41 years ago, STRYPER's name comes from Isaiah 53:5, which states: "But he was wounded for our transgressions, he was bruised for our iniquities: the chastisement of our peace was upon him; and with his stripes we are healed."

STRYPER's other albums include "To Hell With The Devil", "Second Coming", "No More Hell To Pay", "Fallen", "God Damn Evil", "Even The Devil Believes" and "The Final Battle".