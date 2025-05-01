STYX Drummer TODD SUCHERMAN Unveils Debut Art Collection, 'Realities Of Rhythm And Time'

Legendary STYX drummer Todd Sucherman enters the visual art world with "Realities Of Rhythm And Time", a captivating new collection created in collaboration with Los Angeles-based art collective SceneFour.

Blending music and visual artistry, Sucherman channels his masterful drumming into a gateway to an unseen realm, where rhythm transforms into light and movement evolves into art. Performing in complete darkness with illuminated drumsticks and advanced light-capture technology, he resembles a painter wielding brushes dipped in oil, each strike of his drum translating into vibrant, abstract visuals. The outcome is a compelling fusion of sound and sight, where every beat embodies the energy and complexity of his musical expression.

A trailer showcasing the making of the collection

This exclusive collection showcases five extraordinary, one-of-a kind pieces. Each will be released in a highly limited edition and personally hand-signed and numbered by Todd.

Sucherman comments: "I'm excited for this art collection, 'Realities Of Rhythm And Time', to finally get released. I feel we hit upon some special moods that connect music visually with art. These rhythmic strands of time are on full display to explore in each unique piece."

Ravi Dosaj, SceneFour art director, states: "Collaborating with Todd was a fantastic experience. He brought not only his incredible drumming expertise but also a deep creative energy that elevated the entire artistic process."

Robert Bolger, SceneFour's head of A&R, shares: "It's an honor to be working with Todd. His musicality brings a depth and precision to this collection that's truly exceptional. Todd's a rhythm machine in the drum world."

Sucherman took over drumming duties in STYX a year before the death of John Panozzo in 1996. Sucherman joined STYX as a full-time member after Panozzo died of cirrhosis.

Todd continues to be one of the world's most in-demand drummers and educators. While recording and touring the world with the multi-platinum rock band STYX for the last 29 years, he's managed to balance a schedule of recording sessions, masterclasses, clinics, and creating the enormously successful "Rock Drumming Masterclass" for Drumeo. Todd has been recognized by his peers winning many Modern Drummer magazine Readers' Poll awards through the years, taking top honors in the categories of "Rock Drummer", "Progressive Rock Drummer", "Classic Rock Drummer", "Live Drummer", "Clinician", "Educational DVD", "Recorded Performance" and multiple placements in other categories. In 2020, after playing drums for 49 years, he released his first solo record, "Last Flight Home".

SceneFour is primarily known as the team responsible for the "rhythm-on-canvas" medium, having released art collections over the last several years with a highly select group of drumming legends, including Bill Ward (BLACK SABBATH),Rick Allen (DEF LEPPARD) and Dave Lombardo (SLAYER).

SceneFour, a Los Angeles design and branding firm, uses LED technology to transfer the musicians' unique style onto a canvas. The art reportedly provides a "musical fingerprint" that is as unique as an artist's autograph.

"Each guy's artwork looks drastically different because their styles and techniques are different," Cory Danziger, who co-founded SceneFour in 2004 with Ravi Dosaj, a graphic designer, told The New York Times.

"Bill Ward's artwork is dark and there's kind of a foreboding element to it, whereas Chad Smith's has kind of a light and airy feel to his playing. His arms are open and those pieces have a butterfly effect," Danziger said.

SceneFour has released more than 60 collections and is most notable for the conceptual and release of "rhythm-on-canvas" artwork, a process where drummers create abstract work with SceneFour based upon their movement behind the drum kit.

To date, rhythm-on-canvas releases include collaborators Mickey Hart (GRATEFUL DEAD),Bill Ward (BLACK SABBATH),Carl Palmer (EMERSON, LAKE AND PALMER),Chad Smith (RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS),Mike Mangini (DREAM THEATER),Will Calhoun (LIVING COLOUR),Jose Pasillas (INCUBUS),Mario Duplantier (GOJIRA),Dave Lombardo (SLAYER),Chris Adler (LAMB OF GOD),Cindy Blackman Santana (SANTANA),Sheila E., Carmine Appice (VANILLA FUDGE),Rick Allen (DEF LEPPARD),Frank Waddy (PARLIAMENT),Nick Menza (MEGADETH),Steven Adler (GUNS N' ROSES),Dave Weckl, Terry Bozzio, Matt Sorum (GUNS N' ROSES, VELVET REVOLVER),Billy Cobham, Roy Ayers, Mikkey Dee (MOTÖRHEAD),Chris Fehn (SLIPKNOT) and Chad Sexton (311).

SceneFour has expanded the rhythm-on-canvas format to include legendary guitarists. Utilizing a customize glove, SceneFour collaborates with the guitarist to craft visual artwork through the musician's movement on the fretboard. To date, collaborations with Steve Vai, Joe Satriani, Yngwie Malmsteen, Page Hamilton (HELMET),Scott Ian (ANTHRAX),Gus G. (OZZY OSBOURNE),Steve Lukather (TOTO),Steve Morse (DEEP PURPLE) and Frank

Gambale have been unveiled.

SceneFour collections are regularly exhibited in galleries throughout the United States, and have been showcased in international museums. As of 2024, there are seven coffee table books chronicling collections released with SceneFour.