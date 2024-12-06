STYX, KEVIN CRONIN And DON FELDER Announce 'Brotherhood Of Rock' 2025 Tour

Legendary rockers STYX and Kevin Cronin, the iconic voice and writer behind REO SPEEDWAGON's greatest hits, have one of the strongest brotherly bonds spanning 25 years, especially since they've crossed paths on the North American concert trail along with the occasional joint festival concert. Fittingly, next spring and summer they'll join forces for the sixth time for their "Brotherhood Of Rock" tour, along with special guest Don Felder (a former lead guitarist for THE EAGLES),that will kick off May 28, 2025 in Greenville, South Carolina at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

It wouldn't be summer without a live celebration of some of the greatest rock anthems of all time, including "Renegade", "Keep On Loving You", "Come Sail Away", "Can't Fight This Feeling" and "Hotel California".

The official trailer for the "Brotherhood Of Rock" tour can be seen below.

STYX and Kevin Cronin (as part of REO SPEEDWAGON) first toured together in 2000 and in 2001 after the 9/11 attacks, they came together to form the Rock To The Rescue 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, which still collects donations for local charities at every stop on STYX's ongoing tour.

General tickets for the trek, produced by Live Nation, will go on sale starting Friday, December 13 at 10 a.m. local time on LiveNation.com. STYX and Kevin Cronin will be offering VIP packages via their own exclusive pre-sales beginning Tuesday, December 10 at 10 a.m. local time, as well as at LiveNation.com.

Citi is the official card of the "Brotherhood Of Rock" tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets in the U.S. beginning December 9 at 10 a.m. local time through the Citi Entertainment program.

Canadian fans who are American Express cardmembers can get Front Of The Line presale access to purchase tickets to the Toronto show before the general public beginning December 9 at 10 a.m. local time at ticketmaster.ca/americanexpress/94.

STYX singer/guitarist Tommy Shaw says: "The winter of 1975 I had returned home to Montgomery, Alabama after accepting the fact that there was very little, if any, interest from club owners for seven-piece rock bands who played their original songs (some of which were 10 minutes long),and we'd finally accepted the reality that people wanted disco music hits to dance to. A musician friend from home called me about a steady gig he and two other local musician friends had in the lounge of the local bowling alley. There was no dance floor, only tables and chairs, and they were playing music from bands like THE EAGLES, Dan Fogelberg, etc. and singing three-part harmony to locals who were loving it and not wanting to dance. And a steady weekly paycheck! I joined them and spent the rest of that year playing whatever we liked, bought a modest house, bought a used car, and was relieved to be off the road after two years of night club managers who wanted us to play disco. Thinking I'd found a secure life in my hometown, I got a call from a guy named Jim Vosecek, who'd introduced himself to me and the band at a club in Chicago. He explained that he was tour manager of the rock band STYX, that they had just released a new album called 'Equinox', and they were scheduled to embark on their first national tour when a member suddenly quit and left the band. He said to get on the plane they'd booked and come audition. Arriving at O'Hare airport, I met Kevin Cronin who was returning to rejoin his band, REO SPEEDWAGON. It was the beginning of a lifelong friendship that finds us back on the road together, this time under much different circumstances! The 'Brotherhood Of Rock' is stronger than ever!"

Cronin says: "I remember seeing Tommy's seven-piece funk/rock band at the Rush Up club in Chicago, during my mid-'70s REO hiatus, and then bumping into him at O'Hare Airport a few weeks later," remembers Kevin Cronin. "In no time I was back in REO SPEEDWAGON and Tommy had become the newest member of STYX. REO and STYX dominated the Billboard charts in 1981 with 'Hi Infidelity' and 'Paradise Theatre', but for reasons unknown we had never toured together. So in the year 2000, Tommy and I decided to give it a shot. The 'Arch Allies' tour was a smashing success, and a life-long friendship was formed. Now, here we are 25 years later, having always had each other's back, and psyched for our bands to join forces once again for the 'Brotherhood Of Rock' tour. A lot has changed since that chance encounter at the airport in 1975, but our brotherhood has only become stronger through the years, as the songs of STYX and REO SPEEDWAGON have found a place in the hearts and souls of people all across America."

Felder says: "I'm so excited to be hitting the road this summer with my friends STYX and Kevin Cronin. It's such a great lineup full of hit songs and lots of rock and roll!!! We have so much fun together both on stage and off stage that it's hard to find a more wonderful combination of great music and great friends. This is one show you won't want to miss. See you soon."

STYX, Kevin Cronin and Don Felder "Brotherhood Of Rock" 2025 tour dates:

May 28 - Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena

May 31 - Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 02 - Jacksonville, FL @ Daily's Place

June 04 - Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater

June 06 - The Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

June 07 - Ridgedale, MO - Thunder Ridge Nature Arena

June 09 - Denver, CO @ Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre

June 11 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 13 - Concord, CA @ Toyota Pavilion at Concord

June 14 - Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater

June 15 - Ridgefield, WA @ RV Inn Style Resort Amphitheater

June 28 - Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheatre

June 30 - Colorado Springs, CO @ Ford Amphitheatre

July 02 - Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre

July 05 - Birmingham, AL @ Coca-Cola Amphitheatre

July 06 - Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

July 08 - Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

July 09 - Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

July 11 - Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

July 12 - Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

July 14 - Syracuse, NY @ Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater

July 15 - Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

July 18 - Gilford, NH @ BankNH Pavilion

July 19 - Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

July 20 - Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

Aug. 01 - Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

Aug. 02 - Brandon, MS @ Brandon Amphitheater

Aug. 04 - Franklin, TX @ FirstBank Amphitheater

Aug. 06 - Richmond, VA @ Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront

Aug. 08 - Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Aug. 10 - Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake

Aug. 12 - Saratoga Springs, NY @ Broadview Stage at SPAC

Aug. 13 - Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

Aug. 15 - Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

Aug. 16 - Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

Aug. 19 - Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

Aug. 20 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

Aug. 22 - Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Aug. 23 - Tinley Park, IL @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Aug. 24 - Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater