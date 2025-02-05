STYX, LOVERBOY, CHEAP TRICK, 38 SPECIAL, COLLECTIVE SOUL, Others To Perform At 'Rockin' In Paradise'

Topeka, leaders in U.S. based destination vacations, have teamed up with legendary multi-platinum rockers STYX, who will be curating a brand new "Rockin' In Paradise With STYX + Friends" three-day music vacation weekend on the beautiful gulf shores of Miramar Beach, Florida. "STYX + Friends" is set to take place October 9-11, 2025.

"STYX + Friends" will feature two special performances by STYX with one being the last time the band will perform their hit "The Grand Illusion" album in its entirety in 2025 along with all the hits. "Rockin' In Paradise" brings a stellar lineup of iconic rock artists including LOVERBOY, CHEAP TRICK, 38 SPECIAL, COLLECTIVE SOUL, John Waite, Lawrence Gowan and Edwin McCain.

All guests attending will enjoy a question-and-answer session with STYX, hosted by popular rock talk show personality Eddie Trunk.

"We are so excited to bring you 'Rockin' In Paradise' in Miramar Beach," proclaims STYX's Tommy Shaw. "One of my favorite places to visit. Our friends can't wait to join us to bring you this one-of-a-kind experience. Let's rock this October!"

Redefining the music festival experience, Topeka allows guests to immerse themselves in live music from the comfort of their own personal cove complete with delivery of all food, drinks and merchandise within five minutes at a 5,500-capacity open-air green space venue complete with air conditioned bathrooms and just a short walk from guests' beach condos or homes. Offering a more intimate and unique experience, guests spend the day under the sun at the beach with activities planned just for STYX fans and nights under the stars seeing their favorite artists.

Presale sign-ups begin today at 2 p.m. EST, and general on-sale begins Friday, February 14 at 2:00 p.m. EST. All guests who book in the pre-sale will receive a "Rockin' In Paradise" collectors coin. All guests who book their accommodations through Topeka will receive a special "Rockin' In Paradise" branded backpack cooler.

Payment plans available at just $75 for fans to reserve their vacation.

More info and to sign up for the presale here.

The seven men comprising STYX — James "JY" Young (lead vocals, guitars),Tommy Shaw (lead vocals, guitars),Chuck Panozzo (bass, vocals),Todd Sucherman (drums, percussion),Lawrence Gowan (lead vocals, keyboards),Will Evankovich (mandolin, guitars),Terry Gowan (bass, guitar, vocals) — have committed to rocking the paradise together with audiences far and wide, and each one of them is committed to making the next show better than the last. STYX draws from over five decades of barn burning chart hits, joyous singalongs, and hard-driving deep cuts. Like a symphony that builds to a satisfying crescendo, a STYX set covers a wide range of stylistic cornerstones. From the progressively sweeping splendor that is "The Grand Illusion" to the hunker-down fortitude of all that is the "Blue Collar Man", from the majestic spiritual love for a special "Lady" to the seething indictment of preening, primping pageantry for pageantry's sake of "Miss America", from an individual yearning for true connection as a "Man In The Wilderness" to a soul-deep quest to achieve what's at the heart of one's personal vision in "Crystal Ball", from the regal reach-for-the-stars bravado of "Come Sail Away" to the grainy all-in gallop of that rugged "Renegade" who had it made, the band draws on an unlimited cache of ways to immerse one's mind and body in their signature sound.

As STYX continues to travel all over North America on their ongoing headlining and co-headlining tours, the desire to make new music doesn't stop and won't anytime soon. Their 17th album, "Crash Of The Crown", was released June 18, 2021. Forbes described the album as one in which "…its sweeping, dramatic and anthemic sound immediately recalls the band's classic works of the 1970s and early 1980s." It's the follow-up to "The Mission" (their first in 14 years at the time, which critics also had called "a masterpiece") which was released June 16, 2017. It originally debuted on various Billboard charts, including No. 6 on Top Rock Albums, No. 11 on Physical Albums, No. 11 on Vinyl Albums, No. 13 on Current Albums and No. 14 on Billboard Top Albums.

Topeka delivers engaging U.S.-based music vacation experiences amidst the backdrop of the beautiful white sand beaches of Miramar Beach, Florida. Topeka's innovative approach offers a unique "Worry Free / No Line" live music experience where guests enjoy their favorite days at the beach and are a short walk from their beach condos, homes or villas to the intimate 5,500-guest open-air green space venue where they tune into their favorite artists each night.

Each guest enjoys the comforts of their own personal two, four or six person Cove for the course of the vacation event where they can stand, sit or dance each night. A variety of local culinary delights, beverages and merchandise are delivered on-demand right to guest's Coves within seven minutes or less, ensuring they never miss a moment of music.

Inspired by a scene from the movie "Almost Famous", Topeka prioritizes forging real connections between bands and their fans and creating moments that become memories that last a lifetime all through the power of community and live music.

Whether a couple, a group of friends, a family or coming solo, the Topeka team looks after every guest with a passion to set the stage for an unparalleled blend of hospitality, music, beach and connection. Topeka was created by Andy Levine, founder of Sixthman.

Photo credit: Jason Powell