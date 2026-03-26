SUBLIME's New Album 'Until The Sun Explodes' To Include Guest Appearances By BAD BRAINS, PENNYWISE Members

After nearly three decades, SUBLIME returns with "Until The Sun Explodes", the band's first full-length album with Jakob Nowell as frontman, arriving June 12 on Atlantic Records. Featuring collaborations with H.R. of BAD BRAINS, Fletcher Dragge of PENNYWISE, G Love and more, the album stays rooted in the band's classic sound while opening a new chapter. The title track and lead single, "Until The Sun Explodes", finds Jakob Nowell honoring his late father, Bradley Nowell, and is available to stream now.

The official music video for "Until The Sun Explodes", which can be seen below, moves through various locations in Long Beach tied to the history of SUBLIME, where their presence feels embedded in the city. A timeless backyard party scene bridges multiple generations, featuring appearances by skateboard legends Christian Hosoi and Omar Hassan, representing Southern California's punk and skate culture. Bradley Nowell's influence and presence ties every band member to the moment, linking their legacy, the city and the next generation.

Jakob Nowell said: "The last SUBLIME record that will ever be made is [1996's 'Sublime']. There's no replacing history, period. 'Until The Sun Explodes' the album is an epilogue, and 'Until The Sun Explodes', the single, is the epilogue to the epilogue. It is a tribute to the expansive works of SUBLIME, it is an acknowledgment for all that my father has done for me my entire life, and most importantly it is a thank you. I love you dad, and I owe you my life."

SUBLIME drummer Bud Gaugh said: "This song is the title track of our new album and it expresses the gratitude we all feel as well as our intent for the future of our band and the music we love! 'Until The Sun Explodes' is our reality. Thank you for enjoying life with us!"

SUBLIME bassist Eric Wilson stated: "I am really excited about the album that's coming out. I think it will set the tone for the summer of 2026!"

SUBLIME will also celebrate the 30th anniversary of its groundbreaking self-titled album in 2026 with two sold-out nights at Morrison, Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheatre (April 17-18),a Grammy Museum exhibit titled "Sublime: Straight From Long Beach" running from March 27 to September 7, and more to be announced honoring the classic 1996 album. SUBLIME will also launch their very own touring music festival debuting May 9 at the scenic Panther Island Pavilion in Fort Worth, Texas, with additional cities, including Portland, Oregon, on June 27 and Salt Lake City, Utah on July 18. The band will also be setting sail on the Sublime Reef Madness cruise, November 15-19 from Miami, Florida to Great Stirrup Cay, Bahamas on Norwegian Jewel.

"Until The Sun Explodes" track listing:

01. Ensenada

02. Wizard

03. Can't Miss You

04. Backwards (feat. FIDLAR)

05. Maybe Partying Will Help Pt 1

06. Favorite Songs (feat. Skegss)

07. Personal Hell

08. F.T.R.

09. Evil Men

10. Trey's Song (feat. H.R. of BAD BRAINS)

11. Casino Taormina

12. The Problem With That Is It Makes Me Stoked

13. Gangstalker

14. Figueroa

15. Froggy

16. Come Correct (feat. G. Love)

17. What For

18. 247-369 (feat. Fletcher Dragge of PENNYWISE)

19. Maybe Partying Will Help Pt 2

20. Until The Sun Explodes

21. Thanx Again

SUBLIME, the Long Beach, California reggae-punk/alternative rock trio, was founded in 1988 by Eric Wilson, Bud Gaugh and Bradley Nowell. They released their first self-produced album, "40oz. To Freedom", in 1992 via Skunk Records. Heavy radio exposure on Southern California's KROQ (two years after its initial release) landed the band a deal with Gasoline Alley Records, an imprint of MCA. 1994's "Robbin' The Hood" revealed an experimental ethic more in keeping with the cut-and-paste dub than the well-tuned rage of the Cali punk revival. The album performed well at college radio and set the stage for the breakout success of their self-titled third album. On May 25, 1996, however, Bradley Nowell tragically passed away and the band collapsed, but Universal went ahead with the release of their eponymous album in July of 1996.

Their self-titled album went five times platinum, fueled by enduring hits like "What I Got", "Santeria" and "Wrong Way", and helped propel the band to more than 18 million RIAA-certified album sales. A new era began in late 2023 when Bradley's son, Jakob Nowell, joined original members Bud Gaugh and Eric Wilson onstage, leading to a full reunion and acclaimed performances at Coachella 2024.

2026 is shaping up to be the biggest year yet for SUBLIME as they celebrate the 30th anniversary of their groundbreaking 1996 self-titled album with two special nights at Morrison, Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheatre (April 17-18),marking the kickoff of a year-long celebration honoring the classic 1996 album. The Grammy Museum will be honoring the self-titled album with an exhibit titled "Sublime: Straight From Long Beach" running from March 27 to September 7, and will feature artifacts including handwritten lyrics to SUBLIME hits such as "Wrong Way" and "Garden Grove", instruments and equipment used by the original SUBLIME lineup, rare live photos by Maggie St. Thomas and more.

SUBLIME will also launch its very own touring music festival debuting May 9 at the scenic Panther Island Pavilion in Fort Worth, Texas. This new event marks the beginning of a national festival series built around the timeless sound, spirit, and cultural impact of SUBLIME.

The band's highly anticipated new album "Until The Sun Explodes" is set to be released on June 12. SUBLIME recently made history with the breakout single "Ensenada", which spent eight consecutive weeks at #1 on Billboard's Alternative Airplay chart, setting the record for the longest run at No. 1 on alternative radio in 2025. The forthcoming album marks an exciting new chapter for SUBLIME while honoring the legacy that has inspired fans for more than three decades.

Press photo credit: Micala Austin