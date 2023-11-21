SUICIDAL TENDENCIES' MIKE MUIR: 'We've Been Recording A Lot Of Stuff'

In a recent interview with Bobby Dee Presents, SUICIDAL TENDENCIES frontman Mike Muir was asked if fans can expect to hear new music from him and his bandmates soon. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Yeah, I think we go about it differently than a lot of people. Especially, I think, when the COVID happened, you realize — as my dad would call it, he called it the panicky people. And you don't do things because you're panicking; you do things because it's something you feel in your heart. And so when that happened, [some] people [said], 'Oh, we're recording all these songs. We're doing this. Ain't got nothing else to do.' And I go, 'That's not what music's about. It's not about, you got nothing better to do.' You should have things better. If you don't, then you better spend some time trying to figure out what you need to be doing. But there's a lot of music that we've always recorded that we love, that means stuff to us. And then there's stuff you realize that, like — I go back to the first record. One of my best friends said, he goes, 'Man, Mike, listen to radio. You can do that. What you're doing ain't music.' And I go, 'I don't like what's on the radio, so I don't wanna do that. I just wanna do my thing, whether people like it or not.' He goes, 'You don't think people like it?' I go, 'I don't care if people like it. It's what I wanna do.'"

He added: "And so I think right now we've been recording a lot of stuff and [it's] completely different and to the point where I go, 'Yeah, people won't like this. So it's probably what I should do.'"

SUICIDAL TENDENCIES' latest album, "Still Cyco Punk After All These Years", was released in 2018 via Suicidal Records. A reworking of Muir's 1996 solo outing "Lost My Brain! (Once Again)", "Still Cyco Punk" featured founding SLAYER drummer Dave Lombardo.

SUICIDAL TENDENCIES recently celebrated the 40th anniversary of their debut album on a number of shows in the fall, including in New York City (October 15 at Terminal 5),Silver Spring, Maryland (October 12 at The Fillmore),Worcester, Massachusetts (October 13 at The Palladium),and Berkeley, California (October 19 and 20 at The UC Theatre). SUICIDAL TENDENCIES also celebrated the 40th anniversary of the LP on a tour of Australia.

The 2023 lineup of SUICIDAL TENDENCIES includes founding member Muir alongside guitarists Ben Weinman (THE DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN) and Dean Pleasants, bassist Tye Trujillo (son of Robert Trujillo),as well as the band's latest addition, drummer Greyson Nekrutman.