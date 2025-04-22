OZZY OSBOURNE Licensing Program Expanded Ahead Of Historic Farewell Concert

Global Merchandising Services, an award-winning music, celebrity, and lifestyle merchandising company, has signed a roster of worldwide and North American licensing partners to support the Ozzy Osbourne brand. These strategic collaborations come in anticipation of Osbourne's highly anticipated farewell concert, "Back To The Beginning", a historic all-day event, to be held at Villa Park in Birmingham, United Kingdom on July 5, 2025.

For the first time in 20 years, BLACK SABBATH's original lineup will reunite for this monumental performance, joined by METALLICA, GUNS N' ROSES, TOOL, SLAYER, PANTERA, ALICE IN CHAINS, LAMB OF GOD, ANTHRAX and more. Global Merchandising Services will drive its licensing and retail efforts, coinciding with multiple key album anniversaries, including the 45th anniversary celebration of "Blizzard Of Ozz", the 30th anniversary of "Ozzmosis", the 15th anniversary of "Scream" and fifth anniversary for "Ordinary Man".

Ozzy weighed in: "This is going to be a very emotional show for me. How lucky am I that I get to share the stage one last time with many of the friends I've known and toured with throughout my career and do it in the city where it all began? And especially, to be able to say goodbye and thank my fans, who are the ones that gave me this unbelievable life, means more to me than anything. This is my way of giving them one last epic night of madness. We've also got some amazing new merch from Global Merchandising that I know you're going to love, including some limited-edition items. Get ready, Birmingham — this is going to be legendary!"

Global Merchandising Services, the worldwide licensing agent for Ozzy Osbourne, has secured over 40 licensing partners, including:

* Lugz (Worldwide) - Co-branded boots and sneakers

* The Great Frog (Worldwide) - Jewelry

* Zippo (Worldwide) - Zippo windproof lighters

* Pluginz (Worldwide) - Pluginz keychains and accessories

* Funko (Worldwide) - Stylized POP! Figures

* McFarlane Toys (Worldwide) - Collectible Figures

* Castline (North America) - Diecast Figures, Vehicles, and Accessories

* Fantoons (Worldwide) - Where is Ozzy book and coloring books

* Perris (Worldwide) - Men's, women's, and kids' socks, travel pillows, and luggage tags

* Displate (Worldwide) - Metal Posters

* Chaser (North America) - Fashion Apparel

* Philcos (North America) - Apparel

* Other UK (Worldwide) - Apparel

* Magnolia Pearl (North America) - Women's Fashion Apparel

* Goodie Two Sleeves (North America) - Apparel and Accessories

* Low Frequency (Denmark, Norway, Sweden) - Apparel

* Kids-Fanshop GmbH & Co. KG (Austria, Germany, Switzerland)- * Kids Apparel

* Razamataz.com Limited (Worldwide) - Gifting and Accessories

* Rubber Road (Worldwide) - Tubbz Cosplay Duck

* Desert Cactus (North America) - Accessory collection including stickers, keychains, license plates, frames, posters, patches, lanyards, lapel pins, coasters, and magnets

Additionally, Ozzy Osbourne merchandise in assorted styles and designs will be available at retailers, such as Hot Topic, Spencer's and Old Navy stores throughout North America and at Primark, EMP, Asda, Boohoo, Only & Sons, and ASOS/Topman stores across Europe, to name a few.

Lisa Streff, SVP of licensing and brand development for North America at Global Merchandising Services, said: "Ozzy Osbourne is a rock icon whose influence spans generations. We are thrilled to expand his licensing program with top-licensees and retailers who will bring fans an incredible range of products as we celebrate his legendary career this year."

From Birmingham, England, Ozzy rose to fame in the 1970s as the lead singer of BLACK SABBATH, earning the title "Prince Of Darkness." His solo career took off like a rocket in the 1980s with albums like "Blizzard Of Ozz", "Diary Of A Madman" and "Bark At The Moon", featuring classics such as "Crazy Train", "Mr. Crowley" and "Flying High Again". The 1990s and 2000s saw him release his landmark five-times-platinum album "No More Tears", start his own festival tour Ozzfest, and create a groundbreaking Emmy-winning television show, "The Osbournes". In 2022 Ozzy released his Grammy-winning "Rock Album Of The Year" "Patient Number 9". With over 100 million records sold, seven multi-platinum solo albums, and more than 2,500 concerts worldwide, Ozzy's impact on rock and metal is unparalleled. He remains a fixture in music history, earning five Grammy Awards and having one of the rare honors of being inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame twice.

Global Merchandising Services Ltd is an award-winning music, celebrity and lifestyle merchandising company. Headquartered in London and Los Angeles, Global is a licensing powerhouse with world-class expertise in design, product development, branding, manufacturing and direct sales. Global conducts business across all channels of retail distribution, live events, web shops, pop-up shops, sponsorships, endorsements and third-party licensing.

Photo credit: Ross Halfin