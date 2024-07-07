SUICIDAL TENDENCIES Release First Studio Recording With Ex-SLIPKNOT Drummer JAY WEINBERG

U.S. thrash/hardcore punk legends SUICIDAL TENDENCIES have released a new single, "Nós Somos Família", a reworked version of their late 1990s song "We Are Family". The Portuguese-language rendition of the track brings together Brazilian artists Badauí (CPM22),B Negão (PLANET HEMP),João Gordo (RATOS DE PORÃO),Rodrigo Lima (DEAD FISH),Supla, Fernanda Lira (CRYPTA, ex-NERVOSA),Marcão Britto and Thiago Castanho (Charlie Brown Jr),in addition to world skateboarding champions Sandro Dias and Pedro Barros.

"Nós Somos Família" is the first SUICIDAL TENDENCIES studio recording to feature new drummer Jay Weinberg, a former member of SLIPKNOT who joined the Mike Muir-fronted outfit earlier this year. The song was recorded at Estúdio Central (formerly RedBull Station) in São Paulo, Brazil, and was executive produced by SUICIDAL TENDENCIES' longtime collaborator Alex Palaia. British producer Paul Northfield and Brazilian sound engineer Rico Manzano also participated in the project.

Regarding how "Nós Somos Família" came about, Muir told Brazilian music journalist Igor Miranda (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "We'd always talked about like doing a song with some other people. And my friends got on the phone. We got Jay in the studio, recorded a track. I said, 'Let me talk to a few people.' They said, 'Who would you want me to talk to?' I mentioned a few people and got everybody in the studio recording on it. And it was just a great to see everybody on FaceTime or whatever doing it, how excited everybody was, how gracious they were with their time and everything. Amazing."

He continued: "I think when it comes to music, a lot of times people talk about travel and this and that and I always say, you see the side from a hotel room or driving down the road, but when people welcome you and you can go to places and feel at home and they welcome you in their homes and you meet their families and all that, that's an amazing feeling. And then on the music side, for some people to be on a song that you did, that's just something that I never would have dreamed of when it first started."

Elaborating on the challenges of bringing together so many different artists on one song, Muir said: "Well, a lot of it [came about] when I was down there talking to a lot of people, and people were, like, 'Oh, we should do a song,' or and we just kind of got talking about music and different things like that. And so, usually years ago or something, it would be very difficult. Everybody's got the labels they've gotta get signed off on and all those things. And now the beauty is if somebody wants to do something, they can do it pretty much. And fortunately, there's a lot of people that wanted to do it. And then the problem is people's schedules and getting a bunch of people and trying to find everybody's schedule that works out to get them in the studio at the same time. A lot of people had to do a lot of — we call it 'pretzel', twisting and changing schedules and this and that, which makes it even more appreciative that it happened because it isn't easy. And the more people you have, the harder it is and stuff. So it's just something that, yeah, like I said, I never would expect something like that to happen. And everybody just really went out of their way to make it as smooth as possible. And I think also, the other thing is, for me I don't understand Portuguese or whatever, but when I listen to it, you could you tell each person's kind of individuality or whatever and their distinctiveness, but it all works together. And I know sometimes when I've heard projects or whatever with different people, it doesn't sound right, it doesn't fit. And for me, I hear that and I go, this sounds amazing to me. It sounds really, really exciting and energetic. I love it."

During a press conference at last month's Hellfest in Clisson, France, Muir was asked if there are any plans for him and his SUICIDAL TENDENCIES bandmates to work on new music. He said: "When we did the last record [of all-new material], it was 'World Gone Mad' in 2016, I kind of said, it sounds bad, but I don't enjoy making records, because it's like full-on mental fuck to me and, then it's the time and the family and everything. It's difficult. But now having [guitarist] Ben [Weinman, guitar] in the band, [drummer] Jay in the band…. One of the first things Jay did after we did a couple shows, he's just, like, going, 'Dude, I wanna fucking make a record.' And the way he and Ben, they said it, they go, like… Ben was, like, 'When I was 12 years old and I heard SUICIDAL, it spoke to me. And other music, I heard a lot of music.' He goes, 'I wanna do a record like that.' And that's exactly what Jay said. Obviously, having [bassist] Tye [Trujillo], Robert's [Trujillo] a son in there, Robert's, like, 'Dude, you guys need to make a record. do that thing.' And so I think that we're definitely leaning towards doing it."

He continued: "We realized that a lot of people, with music, you look around and you see what's popular, what's trendy, and we go back to what was popular and trendy when we did our first record, and we didn't do any of that and all the reviews were terrible. And so we'll do a record that people probably will not like, and I will be very happy and stuff. But I think that years from now that people will sit there, and there'll be a lot of people that are not so much into trends or genres that'll go, like, 'That's a fucking really bad-ass record.' And so that's what I want to do. As I say, I like to like people, but I don't care if people like me. [Laughs] It makes my life easier."

SUICIDAL TENDENCIES' latest album, "Still Cyco Punk After All These Years", was released in 2018 via Suicidal Records. A reworking of Muir's 1996 solo outing "Lost My Brain! (Once Again)", "Still Cyco Punk" featured founding SLAYER drummer Dave Lombardo.

Last year, SUICIDAL TENDENCIES celebrated the 40th anniversary of their debut album on a number of shows in the fall, including in New York City; Silver Spring, Maryland; Worcester, Massachusetts; and Berkeley, California. SUICIDAL TENDENCIES also celebrated the 40th anniversary of the LP on a tour of Australia.

The 2024 lineup of SUICIDAL TENDENCIES includes founding member Muir alongside guitarists Ben Weinman (THE DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN) and Dean Pleasants, bassist Tye Trujillo (son of Robert Trujillo),as well as the band's latest addition, drummer Jay Weinberg.