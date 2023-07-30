  • facebook
SUICIDAL TENDENCIES To Perform Entire Debut Album On 40th-Anniversary Australian Tour

July 30, 2023

U.S. thrash/hardcore punk legends SUICIDAL TENDENCIES will celebrate their 40th anniversary on an Australian tour in November. The trek will include an appearance at Adelaide's Froth And Fury festival.

SUICIDAL TENDENCIES will perform its entire 1983 self-titled debut album during the "Still Cyco Punk After All These Years" tour in Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne and Adelaide.

The 2023 lineup of SUICIDAL TENDENCIES includes founding member Mike Muir, alongside guitarists Ben Weinman (THE DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN, BETTER LOVERS) and Dean Pleasants, bassist Tye Trujillo (son of Robert Trujillo),as well as the band's latest addition, drummer Greyson Nekrutman.

The trek will kick off on Saturday, November 11 at The Triffid in Brisbane, before continuing at Sydney's Metro Theatre on Thursday, November 16, Melbourne's Croxton Bandroom on Friday, November 17, and Saturday, November 18 at Adelaide's Froth And Fury.

Tickets go on sale this Thursday, August 3 at 10 a.m. local time via the SUICIDAL TENDENCIES web site.

Joining SUICIDAL TENDENCIES at Froth And Fury will be THE BUTTERFLY EFFECT, SUNK LOTO (playing "Between Birth & Death" in its entirety),REDHOOK, ALIEN WEAPONRY, CALIGULA'S HORSE, LAGERSTEIN and MIRRORS, among others.

Nov. 11 - The Triffid, Brisbane
Nov. 16 - The Metro Theatre, Sydney
Nov. 17 - Croxton Bandroom, Melbourne
Nov. 18 - Froth And Fury Festival, Adelaide

The 21-year-old Nekrutman is one of the most explosive young players in the drumming world, having garnered a legion of fans since bursting on to the international music scene just a few short years ago.

Greyson is featured on ALICE IN CHAINS vocalist William Duvall's "11.12.21 Live-In-Studio Nashville" CD, which came out in June 2022. Nekrutman has also performed or recorded with Bakithi Kumalo, Darren Criss, Drumeo, Pearl Drums, Meinl Cymbals and has been featured in articles by Rolling Stone, Rhythm, Rhythm And Drum (Japan) and Sweetwater Music.

