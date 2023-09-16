  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

SUM 41's DERYCK WHIBLEY Discharged From Hospital After Being Treated For Pneumonia

September 16, 2023

Deryck Whibley, the lead singer of the pop-punk band SUM 41, has been discharged from a hospital after being treated for pneumonia.

The 43-year-old musician was rushed to the emergency room Friday after his health took a turn for the worse.

"Deryck and I were suppose to be in Chicago right now, celebrating our eight year wedding anniversary but the universe had a different plan for us," his wife, Ariana Whibley, shared on Instagram alongside a photo of Deryck being wheeled into an ambulance as he was accompanied by two paramedics.

"We spent the entire night in the ER and will now be spending the next few days here in the hospital as he fights through pneumonia," she added.

"The scariest part is that there is a lot of strain on his heart and they are telling us that there is a possibility of heart failure.

"This is obviously not our first time in a situation like this but it brings back a lot of really difficult memories seeing him back in a hospital bed connected to wires and IVs," Ariana said of her husband.

Earlier today (Saturday, September 16),Ariana returned to Instagram to write: "I'm very happy to be giving this update.

"Deryck was discharged after responding so well to his treatments. He is now under the care of his mother who is a registered nurse and myself. The pressure and strain on his heart and lungs has improved and he is able to breath without as much pain.

"I can't tell you how truly grateful we are for the community around us. We knew we had support but the outpouring of love for our family has been absolutely overwhelming and we can't begin to say how much it has meant to us and helped us stay positive through this."

Back in 2014, Deryck collapsed in his kitchen and was rushed to the hospital, before doctors revealed his liver and kidneys had failed. He was placed in a coma for a week to help his body detox from alcohol and went on to get sober and lead a healthier lifestyle.

Deryck has been married to Ariana since 2015. He was previously married to Avril Lavigne from 2006 to 2010.

In May, SUM 41 announced plans to split up following the completion of a worldwide tour in support of its upcoming album, "Heaven :x: Hell".

SUM 41's storied 24-plus-year career includes over 15 million records sold worldwide, multiple Billboard-charting releases, a Grammy Award nomination, two Juno Awards (seven nominations),a Kerrang! Award in 2002, as well as multiple Alternative Press Music Awards.

In 2014, Deryck spent a month in the hospital after his drinking got out of control. He was on the brink of death and the 5-foot-7 rocker withered down to a very small frame at the time.

Find more on Sum 41
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).