Sweden's LIV SIN Announces New Album 'Close Your Eyes'

Swedish modern metal band LIV SIN has signed a worldwide record deal with Seek And Strike for the release of its new album, "Close Your Eyes", due on August 8.

Fronted by Liv Jagrell (ex-SISTER SIN),LIV SIN blends aggressive riff-driven metal with soaring melodies, steadily building its presence on the international metal scene.

The album's title track, "Close Your Eyes", is streaming now and offers a first glimpse of what fans can expect from the LP. Tackling the harrowing subject of human trafficking, the song features a guest performance from Lars Palmqvist of SCAR SYMMETRY. The album was mixed by the renowned Tue Madsen, known for his work with BABYMETAL and MESHUGGAH.

LIV SIN states: "We chose the album's title track, 'Close Your Eyes', as the first single/video for mainly two reasons. We got the amazing vocalist Lars Palmqvist from SCAR SYMMETRY to join us, and the song has a straight-up melodic chorus that everyone was instantly hooked on. The song also has a darker edge to it, since it covers the topic of human trafficking.

"Liv got the idea for the lyrics after watching a documentary about people being tricked into trafficking across eastern Europe.

"In the video, we tried to recreate the feeling of being all alone in a dark room with different strangers coming and going. Liv sings and screams out her inner frustrations reflecting on the world today with a deep longing for a better world."

A dynamic five-piece born from the ashes of SISTER SIN, LIV SIN delivers a sound steeped in modern metal, melodic hooks and uncompromising intensity. Since LIV SIN's formation, the band has built a reputation for soul-stirring live shows and an authentic connection with fans.

Joining Jagrell in LIV SIN are Per Bjevoluk (drums),Daniel Skoglund (bass),Sonny Larsson (lead guitar) and Ante Mäkelä (rhythm guitar),each bringing unique musical influences and personal passions to the table, from painting and folk music to animal rescue, yoga and music education. Their collective energy is channeled into creating cathartic anthems for a global audience.

Rooted deeply in Swedish culture, several members of LIV SIN are dedicated to preserving the nation's rich tradition of folk music, community art and craftsmanship. Sonny is an accomplished folk guitarist and painter, while Ante works in cultural education, championing the music and arts institutions that have helped define "the Swedish music wonder". Their love for traditional sounds and storytelling often seeps into their songwriting and creative aesthetic.

"Close Your Eyes" track listing:

01. Praise The Winners

02. Run

03. Close Your Eyes

04. Louder

05. It's Not Your Life

06. Above The Line

07. The Shadow March

08. Shades Of The Sun

09. Raven

10. I Refuse

11. The Mask

12. Hold It Together