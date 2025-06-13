BLESSTHEFALL Announces First Album In Seven Years, 'Gallows'

Arizona quartet BLESSTHEFALL — Beau Bokan (vocals),Eric Lambert (guitar),Jared Warth (bass) and Elliott Gruenberg (guitar) — has announced "Gallows", the band's first album in seven years. It arrives September 5 via Rise Records. Accompanying this news is the release of the new single "Mallxcore". Watch the visualizer below.

"You ever hear a song from a band and go, 'Holy fucking shit, they nailed it?,'" Bokan mused. "That's what 'Mallxcore' will make you feel. This song was so fun to write as we went in with no intentions other than writing the most BLESSTHEFALL song possible. The song title is a poke at the r/Metalcore reddit haters."

The official video for the track will arrive on Thursday, June 19.

Bokan offered an advance tease about the video, saying: "We knew the music video for 'Mallxcore' needed to be as fun as the song was. We hand-picked Tanner Gordon to direct because of his amazing work with bands like SPIRITBOX. In the video, we all have normal, mundane jobs then I'm recruited by an over-dramatic party host who needs a band to perform at her shindig...STAT. As a bonus, there are some really cool easter eggs throughout the video that we dropped in there for the hardcore fans!"

Bokan shared this additional insight about the album: "'Gallows' is a culmination of everything we love about writing music. We took our time and only wrote when we felt inspired. Every song you hear on this album was written from a place of excitement and freedom and you can hear that shine on every track. From the visceral screams over some of the most disgustingly heavy parts we've ever written to the massive sing-along choruses, there's something for everyone. If you're a die-hard BLESSTHEFALL fan since Day One or a first-time listener, 'Gallows' will end up on your Top 3 metalcore albums for 2025."

"Gallows" also features guest appearances from members of STORY OF THE YEAR, ALPHA WOLF and CASKETS.

"Gallows" track listing:

01. Mallxcore

02. Wake The Dead

03. Venom

04. Somebody Else

05. Drag Me Under

06. Gallows

07. Light The Flame

08. Fell So Hard, Felt So Right

09. Y.S.A.B.

10. This Ends With Us