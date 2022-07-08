Swedish Death Metal Veterans DISMEMBER Re-Team With NUCLEAR BLAST RECORDS

Recently reformed Swedish death metal pioneers DISMEMBER have once again partnered with Nuclear Blast Records, the label that released the band's 1990 demo, "Reborn In Blasphemy", their 1991 debut album, "Like An Everflowing Stream", as well as the four records that would follow. In celebration of this announcement, a fully remastered version of "Like An Everflowing Stream" has been made available on streaming services worldwide today after it had been absent for quite some time.

"Like An Everflowing Stream" — hailed by many as one of the best death metal albums of all time — is the first entry in a reissue campaign of the entire DISMEMBER back catalog, which is currently being remastered from the original albums. Stay tuned for more info on proper LP and CD reissues that are in the works for late 2022.

DISMEMBER drummer Fred Estby comments: "After reuniting the original lineup and performing sold-out shows in 2019, the axe-chopping business needed a solid partner to get the festering complete back catalogue back on the streets. The unholy alliance of 1990 is reconfirmed; DISMEMBER and Nuclear Blast Records are once again a perfect kill team!"

Jens Prüter, head of A&R at Nuclear Blast Europe, adds: "It's a pleasure to bring back one of the Nuclear Blast bands of the early days. The 1991 debut album 'Like An Ever Flowing Stream' quickly became a death metal classic and they haven't released a weak album until they officially split up 20 years later in 2011. I still remember one of their last shows, in 2008 at the Party.San Metal Open Air, where they played with their buddies GRAVE and UNLEASHED — only ENTOMBED was missing to complete the 'Big Four' of Stockholm death metal. And it was a pleasure to see them again on their first reunion show in 2019 at the Scandinavian Death Fest in their hometown. Only a few seconds in it was clear that they were back in full force. Welcome back!"

Between 1988 and 2011, DISMEMBER earned a notorious reputation as the "MOTÖRHEAD of death metal", through eight classic albums and furious live shows around the globe. The band was formed by Robert Sennebäck, David Blomqvist and Fred Estby in Stockholm, Sweden, in 1988 and has long since been regarded as one of the originators of the trademark Swedish death metal sound, next to other pioneering bands such as ENTOMBED, GRAVE and UNLEASHED. DISMEMBER recorded a couple of independently released demos before their 1990 demo cassette, "Reborn In Blasphemy", with Matti Kärki on vocals and ENTOMBED's Nicke Andersson taking over most lead guitar parts, got picked up for a wider release by Nuclear Blast Records. In 1991, "Like An Everflowing Stream" saw the light of day, which was recorded by Tomas Skogsberg at the now-legendary Sunlight Studios, and featured Richard Cabeza (UNANIMATED) on bass. DISMEMBER released its acclaimed sophomore album, "Indecent & Obscene", in 1993, which to this day remains their most successful output. Three more albums would follow on Nuclear Blast, "Massive Kiling Capacity" (1995),"Death Metal" (1997) and "Hate Campaign" (2000),until the band decided to switch labels. They released two more albums, "Where Ironcrosses Grow" (2004, Karmageddon Records) and "The God That Never Was" (2005, Regain) before Estby announced his departure for family reasons in 2007. Their last album, "Dismember", followed in 2008 and the band officially broke up in 2011. After an eight-year hiatus, the band's original lineup reunited for a 30th-anniversary gig at Scandinavia Death Fest in October 2019, performing together for the first time in over 20 years.

DISMEMBER is:

Fred Estby (Drums)

David Blomqvist (Guitars)

Robert Sennebäck (Guitars)

Matti Karki (Vocals)

Richard Cabeza (Bass)

DISMEMBER has a three European festival appearances scheduled for this summer, to be followed by a performance at Mexico Metal Fest in Monterrey, Mexico in late September.

Photo credit: Nathaniel Shannon