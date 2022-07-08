THE PRETTY RECKLESS Singer Tests Positive For COVID-19; Three Shows Canceled

THE PRETTY RECKLESS has canceled three shows this weekend after singer Taylor Momsen tested positive for COVID-19. The announcement came just one day before the band was set to kick off its co-headlining tour with HALESTORM.

On Thursday (July 7),the band released the following statement via social media: "Despite our best efforts, COVID finally bit. We could not wait to get back on the road with our friends in HALESTORM, but wait we will have to.

We're following CDC guidelines and we'll be missing this weekend's shows in Detroit, Milwaukee and Kansas City.

"We hope to feel better soon and will make it out to the very first venue we can, so stay tuned for real time updates here."

Momsen also shared a photo of her positive test on Instagram and captioned the image: "Yup…FML".

Affected shows:

Jul. 08 - Detroit, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

Jul. 09 - Milwaukee, WI - Summerfest

Jul. 10 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre

In July 2020, in the early months of the coronavirus pandemic, Momsen told the 95.5 KLOS radio station that she was "nervous" about the prospect of playing live shows in states where concerts were allowed. "I'm a hypochondriac and a freak about this stuff anyway. I wear masks on airplanes regardless. I think it stems from being a singer and touring and just desperately trying to not get sick on tour. When you're sick on tour, it's awful. There's no time to recover, and you kind of never get better; you just kind of suffer through the rest of that leg. You're never 100 percent again until the tour is over. So my paranoia of the Purell [hand sanitizer] and the masks and everything, it's not too different now that I don't leave the house."

THE PRETTY RECKLESS's latest album, "Death By Rock And Roll", was made available in February 2021 via Fearless Records in the U.S. and Century Media Records in the rest of the world.

Upon release, "Death By Rock And Roll" topped multiple sales charts — including Billboard's Top Albums, Rock, Hard Music, and Digital charts. The record also yielded three back-to-back No. 1 singles — "Death By Rock And Roll", "And So It Went" (featuring Tom Morello of RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE) and "Only Love Can Save Me Now" (featuring Kim Thayil and Matt Cameron of SOUNDGARDEN). The band has tallied seven No. 1 singles at the rock format throughout its career.

"Death By Rock And Roll" is THE PRETTY RECKLESS's first album to be made without longtime producer Kato Khandwala, who died in April 2018 from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident.