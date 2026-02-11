Swedish Gothic Doom Metal Band DRACONIAN Announces Eighth Studio Album, 'In Somnolent Ruin'

Swedish gothic doom metallers DRACONIAN will release their new studio album, "In Somnolent Ruin", on May 8, 2026 via Napalm Records. This promises to be one of the most personal records in the band's discography, revealed through a dreamlike journey across nine tracks and the poetic lyricism of vocalist Anders Jacobsson. The new album also marks the return of longtime frontwoman Lisa Johansson — the band's vocalist for their first five records — who now once again shares vocal duties with Anders Jacobsson. The lineup on the new album has been together and touring since 2022, which gives the album a special live feeling.

As a recurring theme on "In Somnolent Ruin", DRACONIAN explores Plato's theory of the soul — an element that was not planned from the very beginning, but instead emerged organically during the creation of the new album, which has once again been written, recorded and arranged by Johan Ericson.

Johan Ericson comments on the new album: "The first idea — the embryo, really — of 'In Somnolent Ruin' goes back to 2021. It began with the song 'Misanthrope River', a title that had already existed since the demo days of 'Under A Godless Veil', now finally finding music to accompany it. As small pieces and fragments slowly started to grow into actual songs, it only made me more inspired to keep writing.

"I drew a lot of inspiration from art and from other musical acts — everything from dark folk to eerie ambient music — which helped keep the creative spark alive. Early on, I had a clear sense of the overall vibe I wanted for the album: classic doom intertwined with ambient soundscapes. I also wanted a wide variety of songs across the record, but without losing that strong gothic thread that connects everything and gives it a shared atmosphere."

Anders Jacobsson adds: "It took quite some time before the album began to feel whole. We didn't settle on the final track list until very late in the process, as each piece slowly came together — vocals finding their place, ideas overlapping, and a real sense of collaboration allowing the songs to evolve toward an imagined destination. In the end, the music always seems to transform into something that once felt almost unimaginable.

"For me personally, it was a fascinating but challenging experience. I struggled at times to see how everything would ultimately come together, and there were moments of doubt throughout the process. But it did come together in the end, and all the uncertainty and self-reflection somehow proved worthwhile. The creative journey for me is always deeply tied to introspection, and this record demanded a great deal of that.

It was without question the most difficult album for me to fully grasp and work through — but perhaps that's what makes the final result all the more compelling, and, I believe, quite remarkable. It's been a long time coming… It was also fantastic to work with Lisa again, and to have Daniel Johansson bring a new dimension to the drums added another layer of depth to the entire process."

"In Somnolent Ruin" track listing:

01. I Welcome Thy Arrow

02. The Monochrome Blade

03. Anima (feat. Daniel Änghede)

04. The Face Of God

05. I Gave You Wings

06. Asteria Beneath The Tranquil Sea

07. Cold Heavens

08. Misanthrope River

09. Lethe

Six years have passed since the band released its predecessor, "Under A Godless Veil", DRACONIAN's most successful record to date. Much has changed since then, yet everything feels familiar: after introducing new guitarist Niklas Nord (MYTERI, DEATHTRAP, THE RANDOM VICTIMS) in spring 2022, the band announced the return of vocalist Lisa Johansson, who now once again shares vocal duties with Anders Jacobsson, promising even more enigmatic music to come. Johansson had been the band's vocalist for their first five records before leaving DRACONIAN in 2011 for personal reasons. "In Somnolent Ruin" marks her official comeback, following several live performances at festivals over the past years. The band's renewed lineup is rounded out by Daniel Johansson (ANTIKULT, ex-WORMWOOD),who joined DRACONIAN as a full member in 2025 following Jerry Torstennson's departure. Prior to that, Johansson had served as the band's session drummer since 2019. It's the first album on which longtime member Daniel Arvidsson can be heard on bass, where he switched from guitar in 2022.

"In Somnolent Ruin" captures the essence of a band that no longer needs to prove anything — and yet still does. Active since the mid-1990s and having released their debut album, "Where Lovers Mourn", in 2003, DRACONIAN have continuously demonstrated their unmatched ability to craft otherworldly doom melodies and searing heavy instrumentation, complemented by lyrics that read like poetry. Their art cuts deep, compelling listeners to confront their inner demons, wander through the darkest shadows, and even embrace emotional numbness, only to emerge with a sense of inner peace. This album confronts listeners with life's hardest questions, exploring feelings of alienation and the search for direction in unfamiliar territory.

"In Somnolent Ruin"'s journey begins with "I Welcome Thy Arrow", which captivates from the very first seconds through haunting melodies and a vocal interplay that embodies fragility and strength alike. Tracks such as "The Monochrome Blade" and "The Face Of God" introduce increased tempo and eruptive vocal dynamics. "Anima" features Swedish artist Daniel Änghede, adding layers of emotional depth and confronting listeners with their darker impulses, capturing the sense of being lost and questioning one's place in the world. "Asteria Beneath The Tranquil Sea" serves as a transitional interlude between "I Gave You Wings" and "Cold Heavens", the latter exploring the delicate balance between life and death and not finding relief in any of both, while delivering the album's most intense vocal performance. "Misanthrope River" opens with an extended instrumental passage and narration by Simon Bibby, slowing the tempo but by no means reducing the emotional weight, reflecting life's daily struggles and obstacles. The closing track, "Lethe", references the river of forgetfulness in Greek mythology. Those who drank from it would lose all memory. "Oh, shooting star… Drown in me! Drink. Forget. Repeat." mourns Jacobsson through devilish growls. And yet, "In Somnolent Ruin" remains a work of art one wishes not to forget — not a single blink of an eye.

DRACONIAN 2026 tour dates (more to be announced):

May 16 - Sao Paulo, Brazil @ Carioca Club

May 17 - Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Teatro Flores

May 19 - Santiago, Chile @ Sala Metronomo

May 21 - Bogota, Colombia @ Teatro Astor Plaza

May 23 - Mexico City, Mexico @ Circo Volador

Aug. 06 - Jaromer, Czech Republic @ Brutal Assault

DRACONIAN is:

Johan Ericson - Guitar, Vocals, Keys

Anders Jacobsson - Vocals

Lisa Johansson - Vocals

Daniel Arvidsson - Bass

Niklas Nord - Guitar

Daniel Johansson - Drums

Photo credit: Therés Stephansdotter Björk