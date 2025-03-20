SWEET To Release 'Platinum Rare 1' In May

SWEET — one of the most legendary, influential, and enduring names in the history of rock music — will have the absolute collector's album "Platinum Rare 1" available in regular stores for the first time on May 23 via Metalville Records.

"Platinum Rare 1" contains extremely rare recordings by the four original SWEET members.

The legendary glam/hard rock band continues to thrill fans all over the world to this day. Over the years, SWEET have sold more than 55 million records and reached 34 No. 1 chart positions.

The songs on "Platinum Rare 1" come from the private archive of SWEET guitarist Andy Scott and were personally selected by him.

Fans of the band will be thrilled with this collection of rare and alternative takes and mixes. Many of the songs on the album have never before seen the light of day on a regular SWEET release.

"Platinum Rare 1" is an absolute enrichment for every true fan of SWEET.

Track listing for SWEET's "Platinum Rare 1":

CD1

01. Ballroom Blitz (Rough Mix)

02. IDC Jam

03. Midnight To Daylight (Outtake)

04. Show Me The Way (Alternative Mix)

05. Log One (That Girl) (Brian Vox)

06. Cover Girl (Band Demo)

07. Love Is Like Oxygen (Instrumental)

08. Windy City (Band Demo)

09. Falling In Love

10. Yesterday's Hero

11. Live For Today (Rough Mix)

12. New Shoes

CD2

01. Rebel Rouser (Steve Vocal)

02. Fire Engine

03. Blockbuster (Rough Mix)

04. Play All Night (Brian Vox)

05. Strong Love (Outtake)

06. Teenage Rampage (Rough Mix)

07. California Nights (Band Demo)

08. Hellraiser (Rough Mix)

09. Where Do We Go From Here

10. Silverbird (Band Demo)

11. Maggie

12. Lettres D'amour (Band Demo)

13. Lost Angels (Extended Rough Mix)

In a 2021 interview with VWMusic, Scott stated about SWEET's place within the rock and glam history: "I think we were probably underrated, and though we have respect from our peers, the other bands and musicians, I feel that if the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame came knocking, it would be a shame, almost too late, as I am the only one left. But hey, the legacy lives on."

Regarding SWEET's influence on the 1980s hair metal era, Andy said: "When bands like MÖTLEY CRÜE broke through, it was like looking at a snapshot of SWEET ten years on. The music was heavier and more reminiscent of our albums and B-sides than the singles. But in cultural/fashion terms, it is a direct line, a pure connection."

Three members of the original SWEET — Brian Connolly, Steve Priest and Mick Tucker — have died while Scott's version of the group still tours the U.K. and Australia.

Andy (guitars/vocals) is joined in his version of SWEET by Paul Manzi (lead vocals),Lee Small (bass guitar/vocals),Tom Cory (guitars/keys/vocals) and Adam Booth (drums/percussion).

Before he died, Priest had the right to use the SWEET name in the U.S. and Canada, whereas Scott toured a version of the group in the U.K. The pair were estranged for decades, but resumed contact in the 2010s.