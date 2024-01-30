  • facebook
TALISMAN Surprise-Releases New Song 'Save Our Love'

January 30, 2024

TALISMAN — the now-defunct Swedish-American melodic hard rock band featuring singer Jeff Scott Soto (YNGWIE MALMSTEEN, JOURNEY) — has released a new song called "Save Our Love" as a way of raising awareness of the mental health crisis.

TALISMAN states: "On January 30, 2024, Marcel Jacob would have turned 60.

"We want to shed light on the problem of mental health issues. Too many people are leaving their loved ones and friends far too early.

"Marcel Jacob founded the band TALISMAN in 1989 after playing with John Norum, Yngwie Malmsteen and early EUROPE. TALISMAN had a major hit with the song 'I'll Be Waiting' and released several studio and live albums. Unfortunately, Marcel took his own life on July 21, 2009.

"The remaining members of TALISMAN, Jeff Scott Soto (vocals),and Pontus Norgren (guitars),have written the song 'Save Our Love' as a tribute and in memory of Marcel Jacob and the music they created together. TALISMAN's drummer, Jaime Borger, also plays on the song, and it features guest appearances by Mic Michaeli from EUROPE on keyboards, Johan Niemann (EVERGREY) on bass and BJ (SOTO) on backing vocals.

"The song will be released on all digital platforms on January 30th.

"If you can, make a donation to the the non-profit organization Suicide Zero."

Jacob was a Swedish musician, best known as the bassist in the hard rock bands TALISMAN and LAST AUTUMN'S DREAM.

In 1978, he formed the band RISING FORCE together with guitarist Yngwie J. Malmsteen. Four years later, Jacob joined the band FORCE, which later changed its name to EUROPE, replacing John Levén, who took Jacob's place in RISING FORCE. During his time in FORCE, Jacob wrote the song "Black Journey For My Soul" together with vocalist Joey Tempest. The song was eventually included on EUROPE's second album, "Wings Of Tomorrow", re-titled "Scream Of Anger". After spending three months in FORCE, Jacob traded places with John Levén again, who apparently had issues with Malmsteen.

In 1987, Jacob played on the album "Total Control", the first solo LP released by EUROPE guitarist John Norum. Jacob also co-wrote several of the songs included on that album.

Two years later he formed the band TALISMAN together with vocalist Jeff Scott Soto. Throughout the years TALISMAN was Jacob's major project and the band released several studio and live albums until 2007.

