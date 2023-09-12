TANK Announces New Lineup, First U.S. Appearance In Nearly 40 Years

After a long break from touring and recording, veteran British metallers TANK will now be advancing forward with a formidable new lineup and a return to the U.S. for the first time since 1985 with an appearance at the 2024 Hell's Heroes VI Festival in Houston, Texas on March 21-23.

Joining TANK guitar duo Mick Tucker and Cliff Evans will be bass player Gav Gray, formerly a member of U.K. rockers THE ALMIGHTY and also the NWOBHM band TYGERS OF PAN TANG.

Says Gray: "I'd been on a hiatus and started to enjoy home recording, then Mick called: 'You wanna play bass for TANK?' I couldn't say no. Algy [Ward, TANK's late frontman] was an inspiration since seeing THE DAMNED supporting MOTÖRHEAD in Newcastle. I get that TANK had evolved over the years, but this was a real rock and roll band, a band that kept the name alive playing the music I grew up on with swagger, no nonsense and I can't wait to be part of it."

There's a welcome return for drummer Mark Cross to the ranks. Mark was previously with TANK on several of their European tours and has also occupied the drum stool for bands including SCORPIONS, HELLOWEEN and FIREWIND.

Cross states: "I'm really stoked to be back in the TANK camp and be part of the new production. I'll be laying down drums for the new album this fall and hit the road in 2024. We started this venture in 2011 (12 years ago) touring Europe and it always felt to me like an unfinished chapter when I left the band. Well, our paths meet again and I'm looking forward to working with Mick, Cliff, Marcus and Gav and play classic and new TANK songs for ya!"

Adds Tucker: "When we were looking for a new frontman, we were very fortunate to come across Swedish vocalist Marcus Von Boisman who was fronting his own band, KNIGHTS OF THE REALM. He came very highly recommended by HAMMERFALL guitarist/producer Pontus Norgren who thought Marcus would be ideal for TANK. He wasn't wrong! This is the lineup we've been looking for, and everyone is 100% dedicated."

Says Von Boisman: "I was really flattered when I was asked to join this legendary band! TANK! A band that has been an influence for so many through the years! We already have a killer album in the making and writing songs together has been so much fun! I'm looking forward to the release and the upcoming shows. Let's see how loud the TANK fans can scream!"

Adds Evans: "It really feels like we've got the right guys on board now so we can get to work and head back out on the road with the confidence of knowing we have the best lineup for the job. Gav and Mark are a really solid rhythm section and frontman Marcus has the voice and attitude that perfectly suits our music. Can't wait to get on stage with these guys and make some noise!"

TANK will soon be announcing tour/festival dates for 2024.

A brand new studio album is now being recorded for a scheduled spring 2024 release.

Four months ago, Ward died at the age of 63. He reportedly passed away on May 17 at a hospital in Tunbridge Wells, Kent, United Kingdom after suffering from serious health issues for quite some time.