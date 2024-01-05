  • facebook
TANK Joined By DIAMOND HEAD Drummer KARL WILCOX

January 5, 2024

Veteran British metallers TANK have announced the addition of longtime DIAMOND HEAD drummer Karl Wilcox to the group's ranks. Wilcox will sit behind the drum kit for all of TANK's upcoming shows and will take part in the recording of the band's new studio album, which is scheduled for release later this year.

TANK guitarist Mick Tucker said: "Karl's drumming style fits perfectly with the direction we're heading in and he really understands our music. We all grew up listening to the same bands so we have that special connection when it comes to playing and creating music."

Added TANK guitarist Cliff Evans: "It's gonna be so powerful having Karl driving the band along on stage and in the studio. He's a hard hitter and knows how to hold down a groove."

Karl stated: "2023 turned out to be a year of change for us here in the DIAMOND HEAD camp. As you are aware Brian [Tatler, DIAMOND HEAD guitarist] was asked to tour with SAXON, as a fitting replacement for Paul Quinn. While he is exploring that musical avenue, I have some exciting news of my own. I have been given the opportunity to thump the tubs with rock/metal stalwarts/legends TANK. With a new album forthcoming later this year and tour dates to be announced very soon. All dates and info will be on www.tankofficial.com and all their respective socials.

"I am really looking forward to this challenge and the possibilities this new venture will bring. And I hope to see you all again very soon.

"In closing I wish to conclude by saying this: DIAMOND HEAD is not over, we will continue to make music, play live and do what we do!"

Karl completes this formidable TANK lineup which now features Tucker and Evans, Marcus Von Boisman on vocals and Gav Gray on bass.

TANK will return to the USA for the first time in 39 years to make a special appearance at the 2024 Hell's Heroes Festival in Houston, Texas on March 23.

Tucker said: "We're really looking forward to returning to the US after so long. TANK has always had a solid fanbase over there but we've just never had the opportunity to return until now."

Evans added: "We'll be treating the U.S. fans to some good old British powerhouse rock. We're really geared up for it now with this lineup."

Last May, original TANK frontman Algy Ward died at the age of 63. He reportedly passed away at a hospital in Tunbridge Wells, Kent, United Kingdom after suffering from serious health issues for quite some time.

