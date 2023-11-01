  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

TARJA TURUNEN Announces 'Dark Christmas' Album

November 1, 2023

This year, former NIGHTWISH singer Tarja Turunen is bringing the festive season early with the November 10 release of "Dark Christmas", the sequel of her 2017 album "From Spirits And Ghosts (Score For A Dark Christmas)". Utilizing the sound of a grand orchestra and the playfulness of a children's choir, the Finnish solo artist once again perfectly blends her classically trained voice with darker gothic influences for a masterful cinematic eerie soundtrack to the world's most beloved Christmas tunes.

With enchanting and captivating renditions of well-known Christmas carols, such as WHAM!'s "Last Christmas", Mariah Carey's "All I Want For Christmas Is You", Paul McCartney's "Wonderful Christmastime", classics such as "Jingle Bells", "Frosty The Snowman" and "Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer", as well as Tarja's brand new original song "Dark Christmas", it's the perfect album for those who want to embrace the holiday spirit while exploring a more mysterious side of the season.

"It was fascinating to dive into this new world," says the singer. "You will appreciate these Christmas songs with our spooky arrangements truly sound in a way they never did before. It was my pleasure to team up once again with Jim Dooley and Tim Palmer. I hope you will dig in our take of a Dark Christmas spirit."

The release is accompanied by 12 music videos — a video for each album song, as well as a full-length music feature film made available with Dolby Atmos immersive audio mix on all supporting platforms.

Now available is the first single "Frosty The Snowman" and the corresponding music video. Tarja transformed the usually joyful "Frosty The Snowman" into a hauntingly beautiful winter ballad. The song is a captivating fusion of holiday cheer and gothic elegance, taking the listener on a journey through a winter's night filled with both magic and mystery...

"Dark Christmas" track listing:

01. The First Noel
02. Frosty the Snowman
03. Holy Night
04. Dark Christmas
05. Jingle Bell Rock
06. White Christmas
07. All I Want For Christmas Is You
08. Wonderful Christmastime
09. Last Christmas
10. Jingle Bells
11. Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer
12. Angels We Have Heard On High

Photo credit: Tim Tronckoe (courtesy of earMUSIC)

Find more on Nightwish
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).