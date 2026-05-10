TARJA TURUNEN Says Her Days Of Performing In High Heels Are 'Over'

In a new interview with Jaimunji, former NIGHTWISH singer Tarja Turunen was asked if she practices for her upcoming tours by performing her songs while running around in her high heels. She responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I had a tour, seven shows in seven days in Germany, recently, and I was wearing high heels. And I hadn't worn high heels since maybe three years or something like that. And it was a mistake, because I came back home, and I had a severe pain again on my heels. So yeah, it was a sign. And my doctor, I went to see my doctor, and she was, like, 'What have you done?' I said, 'Yeah, because I love wearing high heels.' [Laughs] But those times are over."

Regarding how she prepares for her tours now, Tarja said: "[I get] a lot of practice, obviously, physical training. Now I get to be at home. I get to be at home. I have my PT [physical therapist] coming over, and I'm really working out. It's good. And I'm turning 50 next year, so nothing is staying, let's say. You need to work it out [laughs] or the gravity will take it. [Laughs]"

Tarja's new studio album, "Frisson Noir", will be released on June 12 via earMUSIC.

"Frisson Noir" reflects Tarja's ongoing dialogue between cinematic orchestration, classical heritage, and the power and intensity of contemporary metal. The album moves between intimate piano passages, dramatic orchestral textures, and powerful, guitar-driven moments.

At the center of the soundscape is Tarja's distinctive voice, moving effortlessly between fragile emotional expression and operatic power. Around it, orchestral arrangements, choirs, and layered instrumentation create a cinematic world that constantly shifts between darkness and light, exploring deeply human themes such as fear, beauty, nostalgia, resilience, defiance, transformation, identity, disappearance, independence, trust, and perseverance.

Across 10 tracks, Tarja delivers intensity, emotion, and strength, joined by special guests Dani Filth (CRADLE OF FILTH),APOCALYPTICA, Marko Hietala (ex-NIGHTWISH) and Chad Smith (RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS). Mixed by Grammy-winning producer Neal Avron (LINKIN PARK, SKILLET, DISTURBED),the album blends a modern, hard-hitting sound with the dramatic and emotional elements that define Tarja's unmistakable metal identity.

Following the release, Tarja will embark on the international "Frisson" live tour 2026, launching September 30, 2026 in Berlin.

Turunen, who boasts a three-and-a-half octave vocal range, has released five rock/metal solo records since 2007 — including her latest, 2019's "In The Raw".

Turunen was fired from NIGHTWISH at the end of the band's 2005 tour by being presented with an open letter which was published on the NIGHTWISH web site at the same time.