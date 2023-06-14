  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

TARJA TURUNEN Shares Cover Of LINKIN PARK's 'Numb' From 'Rocking Heels: Live At Metal Church'

June 14, 2023

Former NIGHTWISH singer Tarja Turunen will release "Rocking Heels: Live At Metal Church" on August 11 via earMUSIC. It is the document of a very special concert in the idyllic setting of Wacken Church and is the first release of the live series "Rocking Heels".

In front of just 300 handpicked fans, this onetime-only event opened the Wacken Open Air festival in 2016. Tarja presents unique arrangements of rock and heavy metal classics by her favorite artists, including "Numb" by LINKIN PARK, IN FLAMES' "Alias", METALLICA's "The Unforgiven", songs by Joe Satriani and SLIPKNOT, as well as a NIGHTWISH song and Tarja originals.

The first single, a cover of LINKIN PARK's "Numb", perfectly reflects the intimate setting of this concert. Tarja's operatic prowess and hauntingly beautiful vocals add an extra layer of ethereal magic to an already powerful masterpiece. The song explores themes of emotional isolation, frustration, and the struggle to find one's identity in a world that often feels overwhelming. The lyrics convey a sense of detachment and numbness, reflecting the emotional struggles and inner turmoil of the protagonist.

With its captivating performances of well-known songs paired with Tarja's iconic voice, this live album is a treasure for fans, as well as a discovery for Tarja newcomers and all those who missed the chance to attend this exclusive concert.

"Rocking Heels: Live At Metal Church" will be released as a limited 2LP vinyl edition, CD digipak in LP-replica design and on digital.

The brightest star of the symphonic rock scene, Turunen is certainly the most internationally well-known Finnish voice in the world of music. Soprano, composer, and songwriter, she reached international fame co-founding and being for nine years the voice and image of the Finnish symphonic metal band NIGHTWISH, collecting with them gold and platinum record awards in several countries.

The unique combination of metal music with Tarja's soprano lead vocals gave birth to a new genre, quickly achieving critical and commercial popularity and inspiring many other metal bands and performers. But singing only somebody else's creations was not her destiny, and her talent could fully bloom only outside that crate. Tarja had to walk alone.

Finally free to follow her own inspirations, heart, and dreams, Tarja started her own solo career successfully devoted to both classical and rock music.

Tarja was nominated for the Emma Award in Finland in 2006 and 2007 and for the Echo Award in Germany in 2007, and she is the first Finnish solo artist to achieve a gold record in Germany and even more, the only one to do it both in a band and as solo artist. In 2015 and 2016, she was also busy starring as coach in two seasons of "The Voice Of Finland", which is the most watched TV program from Channel 4 in Finland and leading her team to victory for two years in a row, something that never happened before in the history of the Finnish show.

Find more on Tarja
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).