Watch: NICKELBACK Kicks Off North American 'Get Rollin'' Tour In Quebec City

Canadian Music Hall Of Fame inductees NICKELBACK kicked off their "Get Rollin'" North American tour Monday night (June 12) with an 18-song performance in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada at Centre Vidéotron. The band revealed a high-energy production and played fan favorites such as "How You Remind Me", "Photograph", "Rockstar" and more from their vast catalog of chart-topping hits, including "San Quentin" and "Those Days", off NICKELBACK's tenth studio album "Get Rollin'", which was released last November via BMG.

The setlist was as follows:

01. San Quentin

02. Woke Up This Morning

03. Savin' Me

04. Far Away

05. Animals

06. Someday

07. Worthy To Say

08. Figured You Out

09. Lullaby

10. Copperhead Road (Steve Earle cover) (with Brantley Gilbert) (also with Josh Ross)

11. High Time

12. Photograph

13. Rockstar

14. When We Stand Together

15. Those Days

16. How You Remind Me

Encore:

17. Gotta Be Somebody

18. Burn It To The Ground

The tour continues Wednesday (June 14) with a show in Montreal, Quebec at the Bell Centre before making its way through Canada and the U.S. with stops in Grand Rapids, Edmonton, Calgary, Vancouver, Salt Lake City, Los Angeles and more.

Due to demand, NICKELBACK recently announced 16 additional dates on the 2023 "Get Rollin'" tour. Produced by Live Nation, the massive run will now hit 53 cities this summer across North America. New cities include Camden, New Jersey; Virginia Beach, Virginia; Charlotte, North Carolina; Tulsa, Oklahoma; Austin, Texas; Cincinnati, Ohio; Kansas City, Missouri; and more.

NICKELBACK's first album in five years, "Get Rollin'" debuted at #2 across the Current Rock, Alternative, Hard Music and Digital Album charts. The record also landed on the ARIA album chart at No. 3 and in the Top 10 in the U.K., Canada, Germany, Australia and Austria. Additionally, "Get Rollin'" debuted at No. 1 in Switzerland, a career first for the band. The highly acclaimed new album is a thrilling soundscape of adventure, nostalgia and emotional exploration. With the new record, NICKELBACK continue their incomparable legacy as "one of rock's biggest-ever bands," as noted by Kerrang! and most recently celebrated another career milestone, at the 2023 Juno Awards where they were inducted into the Canadian Music Hall Of Fame.

NICKELBACK's history dates back to 1995 in Hanna, Alberta, where they got their start playing covers in a band called VILLAGE IDIOT, a nod to the small-town nature where they played and grew up. In 1996, Chad, alongside Ryan Peake, made the 10-hour trek west to follow Mike to Vancouver, British Columbia, where the band still resides and continues to make music today.

The band's numerous smash hits, coupled with worldwide sales of over 50 million albums sold, seals their status as one of the top-selling acts of all time and the second best-selling foreign act of the 2000s in the U.S., behind only THE BEATLES. The wildly popular smash hit "How You Remind Me" was named Billboard's "Top Rock Song Of The Decade", which was a contributing factor in the publication's decision to crown NICKELBACK "Top Rock Group Of The Decade" shortly after.

Beyond their Juno Awards, the group has received nine Grammy Award nominations, three American Music Awards, a World Music Award, a People's Choice Award and seven MuchMusic Video Awards. They were inducted into Canada's Walk Of Fame in 2007.