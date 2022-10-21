TARJA TURUNEN Shares Previously Unreleased Song 'Eye Of The Storm' From Upcoming 'Best Of: Living The Dream' Collection

Former NIGHTWISH singer Tarja Turunenwill release her first-ever "best-of" collection, "Best Of: Living The Dream", on December 2 via earMUSIC.

A track from the collection, Tarja's previously unreleased song "Eye Of The Storm", has been made available and can be streamed below.

"It was the right time to finally release this song," Tarja explains. "It has a very deep feeling of closure in it. It's been influenced by two very important countries in my life: Finland and Argentina. It's an internal battle inside of me. Because at that time in life, I was really searching for my place in this world, where I belong as a person, as an individual."

Looking back on 15 extremely successful years of the Finnish singer's solo career, the "Best Of" contains not only Tarja's most well-known tracks, many of them newly remastered at Sterling Sound, and personal favorites from all six studio albums — "My Winter Storm", "What Lies Beneath", "Colours In The Dark", "The Brightest Void", "The Shadow Self" and "In The Raw" — but also the aforementioned "Eye Of The Storm".

"After all these years, I still really can't believe it's time for me to release a proper 'Best Of' album," Tarja says. "So many beautiful moments, unbelievable. It has been a dream to put together this collection. And I really hope that you will enjoy this as much as I did while making it."

The compilation was hand-picked by Tarja herself and will be released in a wide variety of formats, each featuring exclusive rarities and/or the previously unreleased two-hour "Circus Life" concert, which is eagerly awaited by fans, as well as upgraded versions of Tarja's music videos. Rounded out by high-quality artwork, deluxe liner notes, and many formats to choose from, this collection is a delight for casual fans, as well as superfans.

The standard version of the CD and vinyl contains 16 tracks (including the brand new single) as well as deluxe liner notes. The strictly limited mediabook holds 13 further tracks and the previously unreleased, two-hour live show "Circus Life". The strictly limited box set contains an additional 19 tracks selection of Tarja's projects including OUTLANDERS, four picture discs, six art prints, two posters, and a fine art print signed by Tarja.

CD1 / LP1+2

01. Eye Of The Storm (brand new song)

02. I Walk Alone (single version)

03. Die Alive (alternative version)

04. Enough

05. Falling Awake (feat. Jason Hook)

06. Until My Last Breath (single version)

07. I Feel Immortal (radio remix)

08. Victim Of A Ritual

09. 500 Letters

10. Never Enough

11. Innocence (radio edit)

12. Demons In You (feat. Alissa White-Gluz)

13. Diva

14. Dead Promises (feat. Björn "Speed" Strid)

15. Tears In Rain

16. You And I (band version)

CD2 / Picture Disc 3+4

01. Oasis

02. Sing For Me

03. Anteroom Of Death (edit version)

04. In For A Kill

05. Naiad

06. Crimson Deep

07. Mystique Voyage

08. Deliverance

09. Into The Sun

10. Eagle Eye (feat. Chad Smith)

11. Too Many

12. Love To Hate

13. Shadow Play

CD3:

01. Rukous, Op. 40 : N°2

02. Oi, Kiitos Sa Luojani Armollinen

03. Ave Maria (Camille Saint-Saëns)

04. Ave Maria (Giulio Caccini)

05. Ave Maria (Tarja Turunen)

06. Walking In The Air

07. You Would Have Loved This

08. O Come, O Come Emmanuel

09. Together

10. O Tannenbaum

11. What Child Is This

12. Varpunen Jouluaamuna

13. Heinillä Härkien

14. En Etsi Valtaa Loistoa

15. Witch-Hunt

16. You Take My Breath Away

17. I Feel Pretty

18. The Cruellest Goodbye

19. World in My Eyes

Blu-ray:

01. Mystique Voyage

02. 500 Letters

03. Naiad

04. Diva

05. You And I

06. Love To Hate

07. Demons In You

08. Never Enough

09. Falling Awake

10. I Feel Immortal

11. I Walk Alone

12. Victim Of Ritual

13. Innocence

14. Die Alive

15. Tears In Rain

16. Dead Promises

17. Until My Last Breath

18. Shadow Play