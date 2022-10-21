TARJA TURUNEN Shares Previously Unreleased Song 'Eye Of The Storm' From Upcoming 'Best Of: Living The Dream' Collection

TARJA TURUNEN Shares Previously Unreleased Song 'Eye Of The Storm' From Upcoming 'Best Of: Living The Dream' CollectionOctober 21, 2022
Former NIGHTWISH singer Tarja Turunenwill release her first-ever "best-of" collection, "Best Of: Living The Dream", on December 2 via earMUSIC.
A track from the collection, Tarja's previously unreleased song "Eye Of The Storm", has been made available and can be streamed below.
"It was the right time to finally release this song," Tarja explains. "It has a very deep feeling of closure in it. It's been influenced by two very important countries in my life: Finland and Argentina. It's an internal battle inside of me. Because at that time in life, I was really searching for my place in this world, where I belong as a person, as an individual."
Looking back on 15 extremely successful years of the Finnish singer's solo career, the "Best Of" contains not only Tarja's most well-known tracks, many of them newly remastered at Sterling Sound, and personal favorites from all six studio albums — "My Winter Storm", "What Lies Beneath", "Colours In The Dark", "The Brightest Void", "The Shadow Self" and "In The Raw" — but also the aforementioned "Eye Of The Storm".
"After all these years, I still really can't believe it's time for me to release a proper 'Best Of' album," Tarja says. "So many beautiful moments, unbelievable. It has been a dream to put together this collection. And I really hope that you will enjoy this as much as I did while making it."
The compilation was hand-picked by Tarja herself and will be released in a wide variety of formats, each featuring exclusive rarities and/or the previously unreleased two-hour "Circus Life" concert, which is eagerly awaited by fans, as well as upgraded versions of Tarja's music videos. Rounded out by high-quality artwork, deluxe liner notes, and many formats to choose from, this collection is a delight for casual fans, as well as superfans.
The standard version of the CD and vinyl contains 16 tracks (including the brand new single) as well as deluxe liner notes. The strictly limited mediabook holds 13 further tracks and the previously unreleased, two-hour live show "Circus Life". The strictly limited box set contains an additional 19 tracks selection of Tarja's projects including OUTLANDERS, four picture discs, six art prints, two posters, and a fine art print signed by Tarja.
CD1 / LP1+2
01. Eye Of The Storm (brand new song)
02. I Walk Alone (single version)
03. Die Alive (alternative version)
04. Enough
05. Falling Awake (feat. Jason Hook)
06. Until My Last Breath (single version)
07. I Feel Immortal (radio remix)
08. Victim Of A Ritual
09. 500 Letters
10. Never Enough
11. Innocence (radio edit)
12. Demons In You (feat. Alissa White-Gluz)
13. Diva
14. Dead Promises (feat. Björn "Speed" Strid)
15. Tears In Rain
16. You And I (band version)
CD2 / Picture Disc 3+4
01. Oasis
02. Sing For Me
03. Anteroom Of Death (edit version)
04. In For A Kill
05. Naiad
06. Crimson Deep
07. Mystique Voyage
08. Deliverance
09. Into The Sun
10. Eagle Eye (feat. Chad Smith)
11. Too Many
12. Love To Hate
13. Shadow Play
CD3:
01. Rukous, Op. 40 : N°2
02. Oi, Kiitos Sa Luojani Armollinen
03. Ave Maria (Camille Saint-Saëns)
04. Ave Maria (Giulio Caccini)
05. Ave Maria (Tarja Turunen)
06. Walking In The Air
07. You Would Have Loved This
08. O Come, O Come Emmanuel
09. Together
10. O Tannenbaum
11. What Child Is This
12. Varpunen Jouluaamuna
13. Heinillä Härkien
14. En Etsi Valtaa Loistoa
15. Witch-Hunt
16. You Take My Breath Away
17. I Feel Pretty
18. The Cruellest Goodbye
19. World in My Eyes
Blu-ray:
01. Mystique Voyage
02. 500 Letters
03. Naiad
04. Diva
05. You And I
06. Love To Hate
07. Demons In You
08. Never Enough
09. Falling Awake
10. I Feel Immortal
11. I Walk Alone
12. Victim Of Ritual
13. Innocence
14. Die Alive
15. Tears In Rain
16. Dead Promises
17. Until My Last Breath
18. Shadow Play