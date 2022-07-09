TAYLOR HAWKINS's Son Honors His Late Father By Playing FOO FIGHTERS' 'My Hero' With THE ALIVE (Video)

Shane Hawkins, son of late FOO FIGHTERS drummer Taylor Hawkins, paid tribute to his father by playing a cover of FOO FIGHTERS' "My Hero".

The performance took place over the Fourth Of July weekend at a block party in Laguna Beach, California. Shane joined local band THE ALIVE on Monday atop a neighborhood roof to play the track.

A TikTok video of the performance was posted on July 7 to the Lagtownsfinest account, which stated in an accompanying caption: "When Taylor Hawkins' son gets on the drums and dedicates the song 'My Hero' to his dad. The hawk would've been proud."

THE ALIVE, which had previously opened up for CHEVY METAL, Taylor Hawkins's cover band, and for FOO FIGHTERS at Lollapalooza Chile just one week before the drummer's death, posted about the Fourth Of July performance on Instagram, writing: "Thanks to the Laguna Beach community, police (for not shutting us down) , @spliffriff_ and the @marcusskenderian family. Special thanks to @shane_hawkins_22 for sitting in."

Shane Hawkins, who is around 16 years old, had previously joined his father and FOO FIGHTERS frontman Dave Grohl on drums for a cover of THE ROLLING STONES' "Miss You" at a CHEVY METAL show in 2018.

Born in Fort Worth, Texas, Taylor Hawkins relocated to Laguna Beach with his family in his early childhood and bought an ocean-front home in the artsy beach town.

James Pribram, who went to Laguna Beach High School with Hawkins, told The Orange County Register about the drummer: "He was just the most genuine, positive, respectful person you could imagine. He was very down to Earth. There was nothing about him that said rock star."

Hawkins was found dead on March 25 at the Four Seasons Casa Medina hotel in Bogota, Colombia.

An official cause of death for Hawkins hasn't yet been released. But on March 26, Colombia's attorney general's office released a preliminary toxicology report, saying that medical examiners found evidence of 10 types of substances in Hawkins's body, including opioids, benzodiazepines, marijuana and antidepressants.

Hawkins joined FOO FIGHTERS in 1997. Prior to that, he played with the Orange County band SYLVIA and was also in the backing band for Sass Jordan. He also toured with Alanis Morissette as her drummer.

Hawkins was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame last year as a member of the FOO FIGHTERS.

Last month, Grohl and fellow FOO FIGHTERS members Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett, Pat Smear and Rami Jaffee announced that they will come together with the Hawkins family to celebrate his "life, music and love" at the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts later this year.

The all-star rock and roll shows will take place September 3 at London's Wembley Stadium and September 27 at The Kia Forum in Los Angeles.