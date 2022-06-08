TAYLOR HAWKINS's Widow Releases Her First Public Statement Since His Death

Taylor Hawkins's widow has made her first public comments since the passing of her husband.

The late FOO FIGHTERS drummer tragically died on March 25 while the band was on tour in Colombia, leaving behind Alison Hawkins and their three children.

Earlier today, Alison released the following statement via social media: "My deepest thanks and admiration go out to the global FOO FIGHTERS community and Taylor's fans far and wide for the outpouring of love each and every one of you have shown our beloved Taylor. Your kindness has been an invaluable comfort for my family and me during this time of unimaginable grief.

"As Taylor's wife, and on behalf of our children, I want to share how much you meant to him and how dedicated he was to 'knocking your socks off' during every performance. Taylor was honored to be a part of the FOO FIGHTERS and valued his dream role in the band every minute of his 25 years with them. We consider every band member and the extended FOO FIGHTERS team our family.

"Taylor's endearing spirit and deep love of music will live on forever through the collaborations he so enjoyed having with other musicians and the catalog of songs he contributed to and created.

"In celebration of his life, it is now up to all of us who loved him most to honor Taylor's legacy and the music he gave us.

"Thank you all again for your love and sympathy. Taylor loved all of you & we love you too.

"With gratitude, Alison Hawkins".

Taylor and Alison got married in 2005 and reportedly resided in Hidden Hills, California.

In 2019, Taylor referenced his wife in the TAYLOR HAWKINS & THE COATTAIL RIDERS song "I Really Blew It" from the album "Get The Money".

Speaking to the Sydney Herald at the time, Taylor said: "I married Alison Hawkins in 2005. We have three children.

"There's a song on 'Get The Money' called 'I Really Blew It', which is for those men who think they can win an argument with their missus.

"I only speak for myself, but the man will always lose because the woman has the power."

Taylor and Alison share three children together — Oliver, 16, Annabelle, 13 and Everleigh, 8.

Earlier today, FOO FIGHTERS members Dave Grohl, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett, Pat Smear and Rami Jaffee announced that they will come together with the Hawkins family to celebrate the life, music and love of their husband, father, brother and bandmate with the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts.

The all-star rock and roll shows will take place September 3 at London's Wembley Stadium and September 27 at The Kia Forum in Los Angeles. The lineups for each concert will be announced shortly.

Hawkins was found dead at the Four Seasons Casa Medina hotel in Bogota.

An official cause of death for Hawkins hasn't yet been released. But on March 26, Colombia's attorney general's office released a preliminary toxicology report, saying that medical examiners found evidence of 10 types of substances in Hawkins's body, including opioids, benzodiazepines, marijuana and antidepressants.

Hawkins joined FOO FIGHTERS in 1997. Prior to that, he played with the Orange County band SYLVIA and was also in the backing band for Sass Jordan. He also toured with Alanis Morissette as her drummer.

Hawkins was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame last year as a member of the FOO FIGHTERS.

Hawkins's most recent work with FOO FIGHTERS included last year's "Medicine At Midnight" album, a collection of BEE GEES covers and FOO FIGHTERS' horror film "Studio 666".