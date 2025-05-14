'Tearing Down The Orange Curtain': New Book Tells Untold Story Of Orange County Punk Scene

"Tearing Down The Orange Curtain: How Punk Rock Brought Orange County To The World" from journalists Nate Jackson and Daniel Kohn is due out May 20, 2025 via Da Capo. The 400-page book explores the trajectory of punk and ska from their humble beginnings to their peak popularity years, where their cultural impact could be felt in music around the world.

Jackson and Kohn interviewed many of the movement's most influential players and will be heading out on the road for a book tour in conjunction with release. The tour will include Q&As with the artists featured in the book, including a May 28 stop at Los Angeles's Grammy Museum for an event with NO DOUBT's Adrian Young, THE VANDALS' Joe Escalante, legendary manager Jim Guerinot and moderator Kat Corbett. See all upcoming events below and look for more this summer, including stops at Warped Tour and more.

Book events:

May 20 - Fullerton, CA - Fullerton Museum Center

With Noodles of THE OFFSPRING, Georgette Collard and Jim Washburn

May 21 - Long Beach, CA - Fingerprints Records

With Jim Ruland

May 25 - Las Vegas, NV - Punk Rock Museum

With Jonny 2 Bags (SOCIAL DISTORTION, CADILLAC TRAMPS)

May 28 - Los Angeles, CA - Grammy Museum

With Adrian Young (NO DOUBT),Joe Escalante (THE VANDALS),Jim Guerinot (former manager of SOCIAL DISTORTION, NO DOUBT, THE OFFSPRING, Gwen Stefani, more) and moderator Kat Corbett

May 30 - Reno, NV - Shea's Tavern

With Bud Gaugh of SUBLIME

When it comes to punk communities across the world, the Orange County punk scene stands out as an undeniable trendsetter that helped define the sound and style of the rapidly evolving genre. From hard luck storytellers SOCIAL DISTORTION and multi-platinum sellers like THE OFFSPRING to cult heroes like THE ADOLESCENTS and T.S.O.L., there's so much insight to gain from the story of this widely-popular-though-often-misunderstood music scene.

"Tearing Down The Orange Curtain" delves deep into the personal and professional lives of bands like SOCIAL DISTORTION, THE ADOLESCENTS, THE OFFSPRING, and their ska counterparts NO DOUBT, SUBLIME, REEL BIG FISH, SAVE FERRIS and more, and gives readers a deeper look into the very human stories of these musicians, many of whom struggled with acceptance, addiction, and brutal teenage years in suburbia.

Through many exclusive and first-hand interviews with the principal personalities, "Tearing Down The Orange Curtain" brings the 20-year period of OC punk and third-wave of ska (1978-2000) to life, focusing specifically on the historical and musical roots of this creative explosion. Thought-provoking, meticulously researched, and refreshingly candid, this book presents a compelling narrative of how a suburban wasteland turned into a hub for rock-n roll culture, just over 30 miles away from the bright lights of L.A.

Nate Jackson was born in Orange County and came up in the local punk scene, playing in bands and rumbling through the mosh pit in warehouses, DIY venues, and clubs across SoCal. He is currently the deputy editor of entertainment at the Los Angeles Times. He was previously the music editor for OC Weekly and also worked as a staff writer for the Los Angeles Times. His work has also been featured in the Village Voice, LA Weekly, VICE/Noisey, Dope Magazine and others. He currently lives in Long Beach with his wife.

Daniel Kohn was born in New York City and grew up in Long Island but has long been mesmerized by Orange County punk rock. He lived in Southern California for nearly two decades, covering many of the artists featured in this book. Kohn's work has been featured in SPIN, OC Weekly, Rolling Stone, Billboard, VICE, Noisey, SF Weekly, MLB, LA Weekly and Village Voice. He currently lives in Nashville with his wife and son.