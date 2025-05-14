BORN OF OSIRIS Announces New Album 'Through Shadows'

Progressive metalcore pioneers BORN OF OSIRIS have announced their forthcoming album "Through Shadows", due out Friday, July 11 via Sumerian Records. The LP is the band's newest body of work following up their critically acclaimed 2021 album "Angel Or Alien". In celebration of the news, the quartet has shared the title track, "Through Shadows", along with the accompanying music video.

BORN OF OSIRIS commented: "'Through Shadows' is a reflection of the human experience — both the quiet struggles and the heavy storms we each endure. It's about confronting the darkness with the understanding that without shadow, there is no light to shine through. When all feels lost, we're left with a choice: face demise or defend our existence. This song is our call to choose the light, even in our darkest moments."

Prior to today, BORN OF OSIRIS released "Torchbearer", "A Mind Short Circuiting", "Elevate", and, most recently, "In Desolation" which altogether have clocked up over 1.2 million views on YouTube.

"Through Shadows" track listing:

01. Seppuku

02. Elevate

03. Through Shadows

04. The War That You Are

05. Inverno

06. A Mind Short Circuiting

07. Burning Light

08. In Desolation

09. Torchbearer

10. Activated

11. Dark Fable

12. Transcendence

13. Blackwater

Following BORN OF OSIRIS's current European headlining tour, the band will next make the trek across Canada with THE BROWNING and CONVICTIONS as support.

BORN OF OSIRIS is:

Ronnie Canizaro - Vocals

Lee McKinney - Guitar

Nick Rossi - Guitar

Joseph Buras - Keys/Vocals

Cameron Losch - Drums