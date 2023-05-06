TED NUGENT Blasts 'Liars And Haters' In Wake Of His Alabama Concert Cancelation

Ted Nugent has blasted "liars and haters" in the wake of the cancelation of his concert in Birmingham, Alabama due to a backlash surrounding his controversial political views.

On Thursday (May 4),AL.com reported that the legendary 74-year-old rocker's July 18 performane at Avondale Brewing Co. was scrapped, one day before tickets were to go on sale via Ticketmaster. The decision to call off the gig was apparently made in response to about 1,000 comments which were posted on Avondale Brewing's Facebook page after the show was announced, as well as more than 150 comments on the venue's Instagram page.

A Birmingham bar, Al's On 7th, issued a statement earlier this week saying it would no longer support Avondale Brewing Company or Good People Brewing Company, Avondale's parent company.

"Al's will no longer purchase any beer from Avondale Brewing Company nor Good People Brewing Company," the bar said in the social media post. "Avondale will be hosting a Ted Nugent concert in July. Nugent has recently made serious transphobic comments."

In announcing the concert's cancelation, Avondale Brewing wrote in a post on Instagram Stories: "We have heard the concerns of the Avondale community, which is so important to us, and in conjunction with our partners, have taken the necessary steps to to cancel the Ted Nugent concert scheduled for July 18."

Nugent commented on the cancelation on his Twitter by sharing the AL.com article and writing,: "liars & haters drunk on stupid incapable to debate me".

Nugent's concert in Birmingham was supposed to be part of his 28-stop tour dubbed "Adios Mofo '23", which is being advertised as his farewell tour.

Nugent has said a number of times that that his political views — which the rocker himself has proudly called "radical" — are one of the main reasons he hasn't been inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame.

The conservative rocker, who has been eligible for the honor as a solo artist since 2000, has enjoyed a remarkably successful and eventful musical career over the past five decades, but his music is increasingly overshadowed by his political outbursts.

Nugent has long been outspoken about his political beliefs, including during the administration of former U.S. president Barack Obama, at one point calling Obama a "subhuman mongrel" in 2014. In 2017 he appeared to briefly soften his tone, telling The Washington Post "I'm not going to engage in that kind of hateful rhetoric anymore." However, just a year ago, he urged attendees at a Trump rally to go "berserk on the skulls of the Democrats and the Marxists and the communists."

Nugent is also an outspoken conspiracy theorist who has refused to take the COVID-19 vaccine. He previously spread false information about the pandemic, only to contract the virus himself and become severely sick.

In October 2021, Nugent appeared on "Off The Record" where he once again said that he wouldn't take the COVID-19 vaccine because the shots that were available in the United States were developed in less than a year are probably fake.

In April 2021, Nugent, who previously claimed the virus was "not a real pandemic," talked about the darkest days of his battle with COVID-19, saying that he had "never been so scared" in his entire life.

In the past, Nugent, a staunch Donald Trump supporter, had referred to the virus as a "leftist scam to destroy" America's 45th president. He had also repeated a narrative pushed by conservative media and disputed by health experts that suggests the official death count from the coronavirus is inflated.

Last year, Nugent once again repeated the baseless conspiracy theory that the riot at the U.S. Capitol was orchestrated by undercover FBI agents, Antifa and Black Lives Matter.

Last month, Nugent shared a tweet in which he denounced the existence of transgender people and told people they could "debate" him if they disagreed.

"There is no such thing as transgender. You cannot change your gender. Comfortably numb is actually uncomfortably dumb. Debate me but bring your bib," he wrote.

