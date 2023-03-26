TED NUGENT Kicks Off TRUMP Rally By Holding Moment Of Silence For January 6 'Political Prisoners' And Attacking Ukraine's ZELENSKY

Outspoken conservative rocker Ted Nugent blasted Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky during an appearance Saturday (March 25) at a 2024 presidential campaign rally held for former U.S. president Donald Trump in Waco, Texas.

Nugent kicked off the rally Saturday by holding a moment of silence for the January 6, 2021 "political prisoners" and performing the U.S. national anthem, as he has done at previous Trump campaign events.

"How about a prayer for the political prisoners in Washington, D.C., who are victims of jack-booted thugs by Uncle Sam, who defied their oath to the Constitution and arrested Americans and do not allow them Constitutional rights," Nugent said.

Ted went on to say he had a few "ideas" for the country.

"I am a guitar player. I have a couple of demands. Secure my border," he told the cheering crowds. "I have a couple of really good ideas: give me my tax dollars back. I didn't authorize killing babies at Planned Parenthood....I want my money back. I didn't authorize any money to Ukraine to some homosexual weirdo."

Nugent was apparently referring to the military and humanitarian aid that the Biden administration has been sending to Ukraine to help defeat Russia in the war that Russian president Vladimir Putin launched more than a year ago.

While most Republicans in the House Of Representatives argue that providing Ukraine with military and financial aid is necessary to stop Russian aggression, others said they have "Ukraine fatigue".

Florida Republican congressman Matt Gaetz recently introduced a "Ukraine Fatigue" resolution seeking to end "military and financial aid" to Ukraine.

Ted's latest comments about the January 6 defendants come in the wake of some Republicans' efforts to portray perpetrators of the Capitol riot as victims of zealous federal prosecutors.

Last June, Nugent repeated the false narrative that that January 6, 2021 rioters were welcomed into the Capitol by police officers. During his YouTube livestream, Ted said that the "FBI instigated the January 6th vandalism. That was the FBI that did that. The Trump supporters didn't do anything wrong," he claimed. "They were ushered into the Capitol by the Capitol Police. When you're ushered in by law enforcement, you're not trespassing. Do you think if I welcomed people onto my property and then I called the judge and said, 'Hey, judge, they're trespassing.' 'Well, I've got video of you welcoming them on your property. So that wouldn't be trespassing; you actually welcomed them on your property. So eat shit, Nugent. That's not trespassing.'" He added: "Hey, FBI. Hey, Capitol Police. Hey, judges. Hey, Obama-appointed judges, that's not trespassing. Law enforcement welcomed them into the Capitol."

Earlier this month, Fox News host Tucker Carlson used highly selective editing and cherrypicked footage from security video provided exclusively to him by Speaker Kevin McCarthy to portray the riot as a peaceful gathering.

Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger reportedly said in an internal memo to U.S. Capitol Police that the commentary on Carlson's show was "filled with offensive and misleading conclusions about the January 6 attack."

According to the United States Department Of Justice, at least 1,000 people so far have been arrested on charges related to the January 6, 2021, riot by a mob of Trump supporters. About 518 people have pleaded guilty to federal crimes so far.

Back in January 2022, Ted once again repeated the baseless conspiracy theory that the riot at the U.S. Capitol was orchestrated by undercover FBI agents, Antifa and Black Lives Matter.

"On January 6th of 2021, the conservative families who wouldn't break a window, wouldn't hurt a soul, had no guns, had no violence, had not done any rioting or arson, unlike Seattle and Portland and Black Lives Matter and Antifa… But you know, when they went to the Capitol, they were provoked and prodded by agents of the Federal Bureau of Investigation — allegedly. And that's where the violence erupted, that's where the vandalism occurred, that's where the criminality took place — at the hands of Democrat undercover punks wearing Trump regalia. Those weren't Trump supporters that did the violence and the vandalism — that was Black Lives Matter and Antifa and Federal Bureau of Investigation agent provocateurs. It's on film."

"I've had these debates with dirtbags, and some of the dirtbags are really close to me," Ted added. "'Well, you're a maniac because you can't see that those were Trump supporters breaking…' No, it wasn't. Those were Democrat and Federal Bureau of Investigation plants and agent provocateurs. In fact, the Trump supporters were saying, 'Don't breach the wall.' 'Don't break the windows,' 'Don't break in,' 'Don't go in' on film — the film that we've been allowed to see."

Last December, Nugent received the "Great American Defender Of Freedom" award from Trump at American Freedom Tour's Winter Gala at Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida.

Nugent spoke about his admiration for America's 45th president in an October 2020 interview with InfoWars' "The Alex Jones Show", hosted by noted conspiracy theorist Alex Jones. At the time, he said: "I genuflect at the altar of this great man. He is just pulling off miracle after miracle. He's really touching the heart and soul and representing the heart and soul of the best American families out there. Just praise God for that. This is one of those divine intervention moments, like the founding fathers. Believe me when I tell you that."

