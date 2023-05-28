TED NUGENT Rips LOS ANGELES DODGERS For Inviting 'Queer And Trans Nuns' To Pride Event: 'That Is Satanism'

Ted Nugent has blasted the Los Angeles Dodgers for their decision to feature controversial anti-Catholic LGBTQ+ activist group of "queer and trans nuns" known as the Sisters Of Perpetual Indulgence at a Pride Night event scheduled for June 16.

After the Dodgers announced earlier this month that they were inviting the well-known San Francisco order that has existed since the 1970s, some conservative Roman Catholics and politicians had accused the group of mocking nuns and the Christian faith. In addition, the non-profit advocacy group CatholicVote launched a $1 million campaign, calling on everyone to boycott the baseball franchise.

In response to backlash, the Dodgers stated they would not feature the group during Pride Night festivities, but later reversed course in the face of outrage from LGBGTQ+ groups across the country.

"After much thoughtful feedback from our diverse communities, honest conversations within the Los Angeles Dodgers organization and generous discussions with the Sisters Of Perpetual Indulgence, the Los Angeles Dodgers would like to offer our sincerest apologies to the Sisters Of Perpetual Indulgence, members of the LGBTQ+ community and their friends and families," the organization said.

"We have asked the Sisters Of Perpetual Indulgence to take their place on the field at our 10th annual LGBTQ+ Pride Night on June 16th. We are pleased to share that they have agreed to receive the gratitude of our collective communities for the lifesaving work that they have done tirelessly for decades…" it continued.

In their own statement, the Sisters Of Perpetual Indulgence said: "This morning our Abbess, Sister Dominia, and another board member, Sister Bearonce Knows, met with the Dodgers president and CEO Stan Kasten … A full apology and explanation was given to us by the Dodgers staff which we accept. … May the games be blessed!"

Nugent addressed the controversy in a new interview with Eric Bolling, the host of Newsmax's "Eric Bolling The Balance". The outspoken conservative rocker said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "These decision makers are rock solid in the liability column for mankind. This is pure runaway evil. That is Satanism. When you attack Christ, when you attack religious people who abide by the Ten Commandments, the Golden Rule, the Constitution, the Bill Of Rights, all that radical stuff, you are literally on the side of pure evil.

"Satan has his foot in the American door right now," Nugent continued. "He's got the president, he's got the vice president, he's got almost everybody in the Democrat party and the Republican party, they've got the DOJ, the CDC, the FDA, the USDA — literally evil controls the majority, if not all, of Uncle Sam right now.

"So, once again, this is an experiment in self-government," Ted added. "I'm just a guitar player, but everybody who works for me in government knows exactly what this guitar player believes in. It's God, family, country, Constitution, Bill Of Rights, being the best that you can be, law and order. And these perverts are literally doing the evil deeds of Satan. It's so obvious, even guitar players can figure it out."

The L.A. chapter of the Sisters Of Perpetual Indulgence will accept a "community hero award" "for the lifesaving work they have done tirelessly for decades" at the June 16 event, which marks the tenth anniversary of Pride Nights at Dodger Stadium.

Founded in San Francisco in 1979, the Sisters Of Perpetual Indulgence were one of the first groups to fundraise and provide community outreach in response to the AIDS crisis. In the time since, they have raised over $1 million for various causes affecting the LGBTQ+ community.