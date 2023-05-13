TED NUGENT Says He Replaced His Canceled Alabama Concert With A Better-Paying One In Mississippi: 'You Can't Cancel Me'

Ted Nugent has blasted the venue in Birmingham, Alabama that canceled his show due to a backlash surrounding his controversial political views.

The legendary 74-year-old rocker was scheduled to perform on July 18 at Avondale Brewing Co. But his appearance was scrapped on May 4, one day before tickets were to go on sale via Ticketmaster.

The decision to call off the gig was apparently made in response to about 1,000 comments which were posted on Avondale Brewing's Facebook page after the show was announced, as well as more than 150 comments on the venue's Instagram page.

A Birmingham bar, Al's On 7th, issued a statement saying it would no longer support Avondale Brewing Company or Good People Brewing Company, Avondale's parent company.

"Al's will no longer purchase any beer from Avondale Brewing Company nor Good People Brewing Company," the bar said in the social media post. "Avondale will be hosting a Ted Nugent concert in July. Nugent has recently made serious transphobic comments."

In announcing the concert's cancelation, Avondale Brewing wrote in a post on Instagram Stories: "We have heard the concerns of the Avondale community, which is so important to us, and in conjunction with our partners, have taken the necessary steps to to cancel the Ted Nugent concert scheduled for July 18."

Nugent's concert in Birmingham was supposed to be part of his 28-stop tour dubbed "Adios Mofo '23", which is being advertised as his farewell tour.

During a latest edition of "The Nightly Nuge", a news-style clip in which Ted offers his take on the news of our world every night, the rocker stated about the controversy in part (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "This year, in 2023, I'm going on tour for the last actual organized tour of my life, 'Adios Mofo '23'… And I've gotta tell you, the concerts are selling out left and right — except where some freaks who think that men should go into women's bathrooms and locker rooms and who think that comfortably numb is a desirable condition for your children. They have protested. I think there were six snakes — they were serpents — that protested one of my concerts down in Birmingham, Alabama, of all places. We were selling tickets left and right. They canceled the concert, and the Nugent haters — which is the Michael Moore, Hunter Biden fan club — they actually canceled the concert in Birmingham, but an hour later I booked another gig for more money across the border in Mississippi. So when you mess with Uncle Ted, you lose. I'm gonna rock my flamethrowing balls off this year and have the greatest concert of my life… So all you people that are angry that I'm happy, have a nice day, because the Michael Moore, Joe Biden, Hunter Biden fan club always gets upset when good people are happy. So get ready for the greatest tour of your life."

Addressing some of the specific "accusations" which led to the cancelation of his concert in Birmingham, Ted said: "It's called the Avondale Brewery in Birmingham, Alabama. And again, just the lunatic fringe. Some serpents; they slithered off from underneath the rock. I think six or seven of 'em, and there were big fat men dressed up like women that wanted to sing, 'I love it when you kiss me where I pee.' Now they like that, but they don't love my music. So they protested. And the proprietors bent over rover and they canceled my concert. But again, you see that smile on my face? You can't cancel me.

"By the way, it's 2023. It's gonna be the greatest tour of my life," he continued. "This has happened all throughout my career because I stand up for God, family and country. And by the way, all the accusations are false. I've never met Courtney Love. I didn't dodge the draft. I've never dissed the Native Americans. I'm not homophobic. I've got gay friends and we snuggle. I'm not racist. I am black. I mean, the whole thing is just preposterous because they can't debate me, so they have to lie and hate. And then The Huffington Post and CNN and MSNBC and Rolling Stone magazine, they continue to lie and lie. All the nasty allegations are one hundred percent false. Now, I've made some mistakes in life, but they haven't mentioned any of those. They just keep lying.

"My haters are the dumbest creatures that have ever slithered," Nugent added. "And the Avondale Brewery in Birmingham, Alabama has been bombarded with good families, really good, good people, a lot of military heroes, a lot of law enforcement heroes and just good working-hard, playing-hard Americans going, 'Boy, are you people stupid. Because I'm gonna go to the Ted Nugent concert that night anyway, just not at your place.' [Laughs] So it's too funny for words."

Nugent has said a number of times that that his political views — which the rocker himself has proudly called "radical" — are one of the main reasons he hasn't been inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame.

The conservative rocker, who has been eligible for the honor as a solo artist since 2000, has enjoyed a remarkably successful and eventful musical career over the past five decades, but his music is increasingly overshadowed by his political outbursts.

Nugent has long been outspoken about his political beliefs, including during the administration of former U.S. president Barack Obama, at one point calling Obama a "subhuman mongrel" in 2014. In 2017 he appeared to briefly soften his tone, telling The Washington Post "I'm not going to engage in that kind of hateful rhetoric anymore." However, just a year ago, he urged attendees at a Trump rally to go "berserk on the skulls of the Democrats and the Marxists and the communists."

Nugent is also an outspoken conspiracy theorist who has refused to take the COVID-19 vaccine. He previously spread false information about the pandemic, only to contract the virus himself and become severely sick.

In October 2021, Nugent appeared on "Off The Record" where he once again said that he wouldn't take the COVID-19 vaccine because the shots that were available in the United States were developed in less than a year are probably fake.

In April 2021, Nugent, who previously claimed the virus was "not a real pandemic," talked about the darkest days of his battle with COVID-19, saying that he had "never been so scared" in his entire life.

In the past, Nugent, a staunch Donald Trump supporter, had referred to the virus as a "leftist scam to destroy" America's 45th president. He had also repeated a narrative pushed by conservative media and disputed by health experts that suggests the official death count from the coronavirus is inflated.

Last year, Nugent once again repeated the baseless conspiracy theory that the riot at the U.S. Capitol was orchestrated by undercover FBI agents, Antifa and Black Lives Matter.

Last month, Nugent shared a tweet in which he denounced the existence of transgender people and told people they could "debate" him if they disagreed.

"There is no such thing as transgender. You cannot change your gender. Comfortably numb is actually uncomfortably dumb. Debate me but bring your bib," he wrote.