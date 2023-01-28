TED NUGENT: 'We Can Beat The Devil By Praying And Getting Back To God'

During a recent edition of "The Nightly Nuge", a news-style clip in which Ted Nugent offers his take on the news of our world every night, the legendary rocker was asked about the decline of Christianity in the United States, with some people predicting that the U.S. will be majority non-Christian by about 2035. He told co-host Keith Mark (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "There's no question there's a parallel between the abandonment of God, the abandonment of the spirit — the Native Americans' great spirit — which guided our conscious and our soul and our decision making to do the right thing, as that faith is abandoned, this is what you get: RuPaul, Al Not-So-Sharpton, Joe and Hunter Biden, the whole Democrat party, Disney having these horrible, horrible images and agendas in their movies for children. This really is the devil at play, and we can beat the devil by praying and getting back to God.

"I'm not a churchgoer, but you know what I do? I get under a tree almost every night six months a year or in a duck blind and I pray," Ted continued. "I pray that I am the best that I can be and God's humble servant and being a conservationist, a steward of his miraculous creation. And I'm a Christian. I'm a God-loving man. I don't know where the term 'God-fearing' [comes from]. I don't fear God; I love God. And I think the further we get away, the farther we get away, both physically and spiritually, from faith and God, this is where the RuPauls and the Al Not-So-Sharptons and the Hunter Bidens rule the world. Don't let it happen. Pray and remind your family and your friends and people at work and school and church to pray harder."

Nugent previously touched upon his faith in an October 2022 interview with Katy Christian Magazine. At the time, he said in part about his "relationship with God": "I was raised in a hunting family, and when you hunt, and you kill an animal, that's a great challenge and discipline and higher level of awareness. You realize that the Big Bang could not have created a heart and lungs and the incredible escape mechanisms of these magnificent animals that God created. That was creation by the Hand of God, and you're driven to participate as a servant of God. So yes, I believe in God, I'm a Christian… I could give you many, many examples, I should not have survived certain occurrences, and God saved my life and pulled me through. Many, many dangerous situations. He has a plan for me, He woke me up, and He continues to wake me up,"

Ted added: "We've really become some dumb, ignorant, careless, de-souled, sheeplike people out here, and so that was my calling [from God], to stand up against the lie of 'peer pressure,' and when people made fun of me for carrying a gun… God gave me the precious gift of life, and I have a moral obligation to defend it. That's why we wrote the First Amendment; it's a God-given individual right."

Back in June 2020, Nugent told "Triggered", the show hosted by then-U.S. president Donald Trump's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., that the billionaire real estate mogul was "on a mission from God. This is divine intervention," he said. "We needed a status quo crusher, and I can't think of anybody except Donald J. Trump that could have pulled it off with such effectiveness, such absolutism and, shall I say, aplomb. He came in when he came down that escalator, [and] he's still grining all these years later, and I think we can all learn lessons from [him]."

