TERA WRAY STATIC's Former Roommate Issues Statement In Support Of MATT ZANE's Unauthorized WAYNE STATIC Documentary

Jay'e Jones, a Joshua Tree–based tattoo artist and former roommate of the late Tera Wray Static, widow of STATIC-X frontman and founder Wayne Static, has released a public statement addressing Matt Zane's controversial and unauthorized documentary project. The statement, originally shared publicly by Matt Zane via his official Facebook page, was issued by Jones in what she describes as an effort to honor the clearly expressed wishes of both Wayne Static and Tera Wray Static.

"I am only sharing the following because I feel a responsibility to honor the wishes of my friends Wayne Static and Tera Wray Static," Jones stated.

According to Jones, she spent significant time with Wayne and Tera during the final years of their lives and was present for numerous conversations regarding their desire to create a documentary chronicling their lives together. Jones emphasized that Matt Zane was not a casual or incidental choice. "They were excited about creating a documentary with their close friend Matt Zane," she said. "They trusted him. They believed in his vision. They chose him. This was not a fleeting idea, it was something they discussed repeatedly and with genuine enthusiasm."

Jones explained that following Wayne Static's passing, Tera Wray Static became even more dedicated to the project. She preserved music, personal recordings, and deeply meaningful materials with the intention that they would be used in the documentary Matt Zane was meant to create. When Tera later moved in with Jones, she ensured he knew exactly where those materials were kept and who was entrusted with telling their story.

"At the time, I thought it was odd how adamant she was that I knew those details," Jones said. "In retrospect, I believe she wanted to make sure their wishes were honored if anything ever happened to her. After her suicide, which was traumatic and shocking, I took that responsibility extremely seriously."

Following Tera Wray Static's death, Jones states that Wayne Static's parents contacted her requesting all materials that belonged to Wayne, including music and personal items. Jones immediately complied, delivering everything in a single box, and also passed along information regarding Wayne and Tera's original intention to use portions of that material for a documentary project with Matt Zane. "After that, it was completely out of my hands," Jones added.

Years later, Jones agreed to participate in what she believed to be the original documentary project, believing she was continuing to honor Wayne and Tera's wishes. She says it was deeply unsettling to later learn that Matt Zane was no longer involved and that the narrative was being reshaped without regard for those original intentions.

"I understand people have strong opinions about Wayne, Tera, and their past," Jones stated. "But I want to be absolutely clear about one thing: Wayne and Tera wanted Matt Zane to tell their story."

Jones emphasized that Zane's current documentary is the only project that reflects Wayne and Tera's original intention to tell their story honestly, including both the joy and the struggles, through someone who knew and loved them as a friend rather than viewing their lives as a narrative opportunity.

"This isn't about choosing sides," Jones concluded. "It's about respecting Wayne and Tera's wishes."

Jones's statement arrives amid ongoing objections from the Wayne Static estate regarding Zane's unauthorized documentary. Despite the opposition, Zane has remained firm, stating publicly, "This will not stop me."

Earlier in the month, Zane claimed that he had received a cease-and-desist letter from Wayne's estate and family regarding Matt's plan to go ahead with the documentary. The legal notice arrived just days after the family made clear they were prepared to take action to halt any unapproved production. In a statement, the family said they "strenuously object" to Zane's plan to make the film, explaining that they are "not interested in the further development of any unauthorized biography or documentary."

The crowdfunding campaign for the documentary is now live on IndieGoGo.

In their joint statement, the families of Wayne Static and Tera Wray asked that any rare or unseen footage in Zane's possession be submitted for review and possible inclusion in the official "Evil Disco" documentary, which is currently in development with the approval of Wayne's estate.

Zane previously directed all of Wayne's solo videos, including the "Pighammer Promo", "Assassins Of Youth" and Wayne's last music video, "Noise Revolution", with DMC. At the time of Wayne's death, the trio were developing additional projects.

Wayne Static died more than a decade ago after mixing Xanax and other powerful prescription drugs with alcohol, according to the coroner's report. The 48-year-old Static, whose real name was Wayne Richard Wells, was found dead in his Landers, California home on November 1, 2014.

Tera Wray Static took her own life in January 2016. Her friends revealed that she was found dead at a friend's house in California.

Randy Emon, the supervising deputy coroner investigator for the San Bernardino County coroner's office, told BLABBERMOUTH.NET in a written statement at the time: "Our coroner records indicate [Tera] died on January 13, 2016 in Joshua Tree, CA. The manner of death was listed as suicide."

Tera's roommate at the time of her death wrote on Facebook that she came home after work and found "one of my dearest friends had ended her life in my guestroom where she was staying."

A statement which was apparently approved by Tera's mother said that "Tera suffered from depression since the death of her husband."

Wray, who was born Tera Lents, met Wayne during the Ozzfest tour in 2007 when she was modeling for Hustler lingerie. They were married in January 2008 and she retired from porn in August of that year.

Adult entertainment attorney Michael Fattorosi, who last spoke to Tera one day before her death, told New York Post's Page Six that Wray left behind a note instructing her roommate to call him and Tera's mother.

"She was one of the sweetest, most gentle women I have worked with in [the adult film industry]," Fattorosi told Page Six. "She had a light to her that was evident when she walked into room. She was always smiling and happy. I know she loved Wayne dearly. When they met and got married, she left the [adult film] industry to go on tour with him and the band. From what I understand, she was constantly by his side. His death must have weighed on her tremendously."

In July 2015, Tera paid tribute to her late husband with a sleeve tattoo that she showed off on Facebook.