TERRY ILOUS Says XYZ Is Looking For 'Right Label' Home For New Mini LP

In a recent interview with the "Talkin' Bout Rock" podcast, former GREAT WHITE frontman Terry Ilous confirmed that he has been working on new music with his 1980s band XYZ. "We have new stuff," he said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET). "Pat [Fontaine, bass], Joey [Shapiro, drums] and I have recorded a mini LP. It's recorded. It's done. We're actually shopping it right now. The reason we haven't released it is because we don't know how to release it. Nowadays the music scene has changed so much, so releasing an LP or a complete album and putting it out there, and what happens. The music scene has changed; the record companies are gone. So [we're] trying to find the best way to release it with the maximum impact. So we are currently shopping it with different labels; we have some interest. It's just a matter of finding the right house."

Terry added: "Releasing [a full-length] album, it's kind of a waste of time, if you think about it, and waste of money. And most of the fans will not be able to know there's a new album out there because there is so much information out there nowadays, so many people releasing albums, songs everywhere. So it's hard for the fans to catch up and say, 'Oh, wow, there's an album from so-and-so.' Before you know it, it's already six months down the line, so it's old news. So we just have to make sure that we find the right label and the right team to promote that LP together."

XYZ hasn't released album since 2003's "Letter To God", which featured JK Northrup on guitar. In a 2021 interview, Ilous told Sleaze Roxx that "XYZ has been Joey, Tony [Marcus, guitar], Pat and I for nearly 30 years. Same lineup since ’91. JK was kind enough to come on board for 'Letter To God', along with Sean McNabb. It was a great experience, but it was honestly more of a solo album. 'Letter To God' allowed me to express myself during a very difficult time both personally and professionally. In retrospect, it should not have been called XYZ, as Pat was not a part of it. But XYZ was how I was known at the time. JK is an amazing friend and artist. He's worked with me on many projects, including helping me write songs during my time with GREAT WHITE."

Ilous relocated to Hollywood, California from Lyon, France in 1986, forming the metal band XYZ along with friend Fontaine. Ilous quickly became a favorite on Sunset Strip scene in the late '80s before getting signed to Enigma/Capitol. After selling over 1.5 million records worldwide and touring with artists such as FOREIGNER and ALICE COOPER, Ilous continued to release albums well into the 2000s, along with film, songwriting and television work.

In 2009, Terry was contacted to play a handful of dates with GREAT WHITE, and within a couple of years, the lineup was made official. GREAT WHITE immediately headed out on an extensive year-long tour, followed by a new album, "Elation", in 2012 that was highly praised by the media and fans alike. "Full Circle" arrived five years later.